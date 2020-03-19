Ravichandran Ashwin bats for social responsibility to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Ashwin stated that he worked out in his small gym in the house to keep himself in the best shape.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 228 international caps and 567 international wickets to his name.

Ravichandran Ashwin (left)

Indian Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for 'social responsibility' in times of the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked every section of the society. Speaking to the Indian Express, Ashwin hailed the government's efforts and people's spirits while tackling the deadly virus and also stated that all communities were fighting against a common enemy.

Indian ace spin-all rounder Ashwin, who has 228 international caps and 567 international wickets to his name, also called for a collective effort to help people who needed food thrice a day on their plates as everything else had taken a backseat. Talking about his personal fitness regime which has been affected due to the virus, Ashwin stated that he worked out in his small gym in the house to keep himself in the best shape.

"We have to confine ourselves. Thankfully, I have a cycle and a small gym at home to be in my best shape... probably stick to a diet. The most important thing now is to look after oneself and be socially responsible towards others and the community. Everything else takes a backseat. There are people who need food thrice a day on their plates."

He reiterated World Health Organisation concerns and stated that the Coronacirus had been declared as a pandemic for a reason and therefore individual responsibility must be taken rather than relying solely on the efforts of the government. He also spoke about the hazards of social gatherings in present times and how they acted as breeding grounds for such kinds of viruses.

"I don’t know where we stand right now. I don’t think WHO announced this as a pandemic without assessing the situation. People need to be responsible. I see a lot of spitting on roads. They don’t even carry a handkerchief. I’m not saying that you roam around with a hand-sanitiser all the time. But at least carry a handkerchief. Sometimes, people are gathering in numbers and treating it normally. I can understand if you go out with family. But gatherings can act as breeding grounds. I hope this settles down."