Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out of Worcestershire return

Ashwin aggravated his injury during the 4th Test against England

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of a Worcestershire return due to a prevailing hip injury.

The 31-year-old had aggravated the injury during the ongoing India-England Test series, and was left out of the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Speaking about Ashwin's injury, that will prevent him from playing two Championship games in September, Worcestershire's chief executive, Matt Rawnsley, said:

"It’s a shame Ravichandran Ashwin will not be able to return to us because he made such a big impact here in 2017 and was keen to come back. He has gone on record about how much he enjoyed it here last summer."

"But the injury he has been struggling with in the Test series against England means that it is not possible and we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery. We are exploring our options for an overseas replacement for the final two Championship matches."

At the fifth Test's toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli had admitted that Ashwin had aggravated his injury, contradicting vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri, who had earlier stated that the off-spinner was fit during the fourth Test.

The 'Pears' are having a hard time keeping track of injuries - apart from Ashwin, another foreign recruit, Martin Guptill has been laid low with a hamstring problem and won't be able to play the T20 Blast Finals Day. He was supposed to play for the English side after his stint with the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, but an injury sustained during the T20 tournament has ruled him out.

"The news is not good regarding Martin Guptill either. We had been in touch about whether there was a chance of him coming back for Finals Day."