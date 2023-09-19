Ravichandran Ashwin's 3 records in ODIs you didn't know 

Team India named their 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia on Monday (September 18).

While some senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav, have been rested from the first two games, they will be available for the third ODI.

However, the management has also made a surprise inclusion in the squad by adding Ravichandran Ashwin to the mix. Despite being left out of India's preliminary World Cup squad, Ashwin is suddenly back in contention for the tournament.

Ajit Agarkar, India's chief selector, clarified that Ashwin and Washington Sundar are in contention for the replacement slot if Axar Patel doesn't recover in time. Patel sustained a quadriceps tear during the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh.

Notably, Ashwin's inclusion in the team has been the major talking point, especially given the fact that the off-spinner made his last ODI appearance back in January 2022.

With 489 wickets in just 94 Tests, Ashwin is already considered one of the all-time greats in red-ball cricket. However, his numbers in the 50-over format don't excite many fans.

On that note, we take a look at three of Ravichandran Ashwin's records in one-day cricket, which you might not be aware of.

#3. Indian spinner with the 2nd-most wickets in an ODI World Cup campaign

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating during India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match

With the possibility of Ashwin being included for the ODI World Cup next month, fans should take note that he boasts a decent record while bowling at the grandest stage in 50-over cricket.

The 37-year old was part of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home but he got to play just two games in that tournament, where he accounted for four wickets.

However, it was at the ODI World Cup 2015 when Ashwin made a real impact. At the marquee event, held in Australia and New Zealand, Ashwin bagged 13 wickets across eight games at an average of 25.38. He went wicketless only once in that tournament.

Ashwin's 13 wickets at the ODI World Cup 2015 is the second-most in a single edition of an ODI World Cup by an Indian spinner.

Both Anil Kumble (in 1996) and Yuvraj Singh (in 2011) took 15 wickets each in a single ODI World Cup campaign and are the joint holders of the record.

#2. Indian off-spinner with the 2nd-most ODI wickets

England v India: Final - ICC Champions Trophy

An ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy winner, Ashwin is also India's second-highest wicket-taking off-spinner.

Having played 113 ODIs, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has mustered a total of 151 wickets at an average of 33.49 and at an economy rate of 4.94.

Harbhajan Singh is the only Indian off-spinner to take more ODI wickets than Ashwin. Harbhajan took 265 wickets across 225 ODI innings during his career.

(Only right-arm bowlers have been considered here).

#1. Only Indian bowler to have 150+ ODI wickets without any 5-wicket hauls

Ravichandran Ashwin has zero five-wicket hauls to his name [Getty Images]

It is baffling that a bowler with 34 five-wicket hauls in his Test career has zero fifers in one-day internationals. However, this is the case with Ashwin.

Interestingly, the wily tweaker is the only Indian bowler to have over 150 ODI wickets without a single five-wicket haul to his name. Ashwin's best bowling figures of 4/25 came in an ODI World Cup 2015 clash against the UAE in Perth.