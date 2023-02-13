Ravichandran Ashwin's 5 best bowling performances against Australia in Tests

With wickets to his credit, Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the finest to have played for India. Since making his debut against West Indies in 2011, the off-spinner has grown enormously in stature and is today one of the most feared spinners, especially in home conditions.

As is the case against most teams, the crafty off-spinner boasts a sensational record against Australia, who have struggled against him over the years.

Ashwin has picked up 97 wickets against the Aussies, at an average of 29.70. He has tormented them with some fine bowling performances and has quite literally been a thorn in their flesh.

Here, we take a look at Ashwin's top five bowling performances against Australia in Test cricket.

#1 5-37, Nagpur (2023)

In the recently concluded Test in Nagpur, Ashwin once again skittled the Australian line-up as he picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help India bundle out the visitors for a paltry score of 91.

One of the most interesting battles of the game was going to be Ashwin's bowling against Australia's left-handers. As predicted, it was the off-spinner who came out on the winning side.

The 36-year-old accounted for the wickets of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey in the second innings. He also picked up three wickets in the first innings.

#2 6-41, Bangalore (2017)

During Australia's previous visit to India in 2017, Ashwin put up a brilliant showing in the second test. Australia had beaten India in the first Test in Pune and looked good to take an unassailable lead during the Bangalore test. After the first innings, the visitors were ahead by 87 runs and eventually required just 188 runs to win the game.

The job was not going to be easy but Australia were expected to get the job done. Ashwin, though, had other plans as he tore through the Aussie line-up, picking up a six-wicket haul to help India bowl out the visitors for 112 and level the series. It was a huge performance considering that India needed to win the game to stay alive in the series.

#3 3-57, Adelaide (2018)

Ashwin's tight bowling during the Adelaide test never allowed the hosts to settle

In the first Test of the historic 2018-19 Border Gavaskar series on Australian shores, Ashwin bowled extremely well to contain the Australians. He picked up only six wickets during the course of the game but his tight bowling was crucial for India, considering he was the lone spinner in India's lineup.

In the first innings, he accounted for the wickets of two set batters, Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja, with the latter having spent some considerable time at the crease.

He also dismissed the vastly experienced Shaun Marsh, who was one of the main batters in the lineup. In the second innings, he provided India with the breakthroughs in the form of Aaron Finch, Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood.

India won the game by 31 runs and eventually won the series 2-1, thus winning the series Down Under for the first time ever.

#4 4-55, Adelaide (2021)

Ashwin brushed aside all the criticism that he faced ahead of the game to put up a fine performance

It was the first Test fixture of India's tour of Australia in 2020-21 and there were discussions ahead of the game as to whether the visitors should include Ashwin in the playing 11.

The right-arm spinner's overseas record was not at par with his sensational feats in India. However, skipper Virat Kohli showed faith in his experienced spinner and picked him for the Adelaide test.

Ashwin honored the trust and confidence that the management showed in him as he picked up four wickets in the first innings, including that of the dangerous Steven Smith. He bowled tight lines and troubled the Aussies consistently throughout the series.

India lost the game because of a terrible showing in the second innings as they were bowled out for 36 but Ashwin's performance was an encouraging sign. He even helped India save the third test at Sydney despite being injured.

#5 7-103 and 5-95, Chennai (2013)

The Chennai test between India and Australia in 2013 was Ashwin's first Test against the Aussies at home. He put up his first of many phenomenal performances against the visitors.

Ash registered figures of 7-103 in the first innings, with six of those being of proper batters. He was not done yet as he further tormented the Australians in the second innings, picking up another five-wicket haul.

The talented spinner was all over the Australians during that game and the series as well.The Indian team won the match by eight wickets, courtesy of his showing and captain MS Dhoni's double century.

