Ravichandran Ashwin's top 3 fielding moments

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not widely renowned for his fielding porwess as comapred to his abilities in the other departments of the game. In an age where fielding holds just as much importance as batting and bowling across formats, Ashwin has stepped up with his fielding at certain times.

Despite not being among the most agile fielders due to his tall and extensive frame, he caught a sharp catch in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). It comes as a refreshing change of pace, especially after how he has worked hard on his fielding over the years.

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar wrote in his autobiography about how seriously Ravichandran Ashwin strived to become a better fielder. He wrote:

"If you don't mind, Sridhar sir, why should I listen to you and follow the fielding drills you suggest? Why should I do what you are asking me to? From 2011 to 2014, we had Trevor Penney as the fielding coach. Now you have come in, you will be there for let's say two to three years."

He continued:

"You will say something; you will go a way. Then a new fielding coach will come. If I am honest, in the next three years, I have a lot at stake. I should be convinced that what you are saying is going to work for me. It should help my game, otherwise why should I listen to you?'”

With Ashwin still bagging screamers at the age of 36, it is a positive sign for his Indian Premier League (IPL) future as well as his longevity with the national team in red-ball cricket.

On that note, here are Ravichandran Ashwin's top three fielding moments.

#1 Stunning running catch (Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies; TNPL 2023)

Following his omission from India's playing XI in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Ashwin returned to India and is currently part of the Dindigual Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League season.

He began his campaign with a solid spell of 2/26 against Trichy, and despite a poor showing against the Chepauk Super Gillies with the bat and the ball, he stepped up with a brilliant catch.

The batter tried to dispatch Varun Chakravarthy with a slog, but only managed to get height and no distance to it. Ashwin ran a great distance from inside the circle, judged the ball coming across him over the shoulder, and put in a dive to complete the catch.

#2 Juggling catch (India vs Australia 2nd Test, 2017 Border-Gavaskar series; Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore)

India's win over Australia in Bangalore during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar series is still one of the most hard fought wins at home in recent times. The Virat Kohli-led side were under immense pressure following their heavy defeat in Pune in the series opener and were bowled out for 184 in the first innings of the second Test.

Australia were comfortable placed at 160/3 on Day 2, before Ashwin claimed a brilliant catch to dismiss Peter Handscomd and trigger a collapse. The right-handed batter tried to score a boundary on the midwicket region off Ravindra Jadeja's full delivery.

Ashwin, stationed at short midwicket, reached out for the ball with a full extension. The ball juggled once he hit the ground due to the momentum, but he still managed to hold it on the second attempt to complete a brilliant catch which changed the course of the game.

#3 Pinpoint direct hit (South Africa vs India 1st Test, 2017-18; Cape Town)

Team India's overseas dominane arguably began with the 2017 tour of South Africa. While they did not win the series, the Men in Blue put on a strong showing, which included a rather close affair in Cape Town in the series opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin capitalized on a lethargic Keshav Maharaj with a direct hit at the batter's end from mid-on. The incredible piece of fielding helped India dismiss the spinner, who was playing a handy knock of 35 runs off 47 deliveries.

South Africa went on to post 286 in the first innings with Ashwin picking up two wickets. The hosts were bowled out for 130 during the second time of asking after a superb bowling display by the Indian pacers. Chasing the 208-run target, India lost their way to lose the match by 72 runs.

