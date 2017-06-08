India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja blessed with a baby girl

Hours before India and Sri Lanka square off, happiness knocked on the doors of team India.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two key wickets in the game against Pakistan on June 4

What’s the story?

India’s star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja and wife Reeva Solanki were blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday night, June 7 on the eve of India’s game against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Below is a tweet from Lakshmi Narayanan – Performance Analyst of the Gujrat Lions in the Indian Premier League, wishing the “Rockstar” and his family on being blessed with the little princess.

Congratulations @imjadeja. Wishing you and your entire family lots of Joy as you welcome the little princess. — Lakshmi Narayanan (@lakshuakku) June 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Ravindra Jadeja tied the knot with Reeva Solanki on April, 2016 and the news of Reeva’s pregnancy broke out in March earlier this year.

Jadeja is currently a part of India’s Champions Trophy squad and has picked up two wickets in the tournament’s opener for the team against Pakistan which guided India in sealing their first win in the tournament by a massive margin of 124 runs by DLS method.

The No.1 ranked Test bowler, who has featured in 30 tests, 129 ODIs and 39 T20s, has proved to be an essential cog for India in all formats of the game with his accurate line and length, hard-hitting with the blade at the death and of course, his upbeat fielding.

The details

The 28-year-old’s wife Reeva Solanki gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday night, while her Dad was preparing to entrap the Sri Lankan batsmen in his spinning web in order to confirm their Semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy.

What’s next?

India will be playing Sri Lanka on June 8, 3:00 pm (IST) at the Oval in what will be their second game of the tournament and winning this match will push them into the knock-out stages of the league.

Author’s take

Many congratulations to the ace left-armed spinner of India on becoming a father. Jadeja has helped transform India’s on-field efforts and in my opinion is the best fielder in business.

He chipped-in with wickets in the previous Champions Trophy game even though the wicket did not provide the slightest of help to the spinners and this just shows the class of the cricketer. However, considering the number of left-handed batsmen in Sri Lanka’s batting line-up, he may be replaced by Ravi Ashwin in the upcoming match.