Ravindra Jadeja completes 250 Test wickets by dismissing Usman Khawaja in IND vs AUS 2023 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja completed 250 scalps in Test cricket after accounting for Usman Khawaja's wicket in the ongoing Delhi Test between India and Australia on Friday. The all-rounder also became the second quickest to complete the double of 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in Test cricket history.

Jadeja returned to Test cricket earlier this month in the first Test of the India vs. Australia series at Nagpur. He made a fantastic comeback with a five-wicket haul in the first innings. The left-arm spinner needed three more wickets to touch the 250-mark, but could only scalp two in the second innings of the first Test.

KL Rahul's magnificent catch helped Ravindra Jadeja touch the milestone today in Delhi. Usman Khawaja attempted a reverse sweep off Jadeja's bowling in the 46th over of the Australian innings. The ball traveled to the point region, where Rahul dived and completed a top-quality catch.

Jadeja has now become the eighth Indian bowler to complete 250 Test wickets. Before him, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Bishan Singh Bedi accomplished the feat while playing Test cricket for India.

Ravindra Jadeja has enjoyed bowling in Tests against Australia

Australia are among the top teams in Test cricket, but their batters have had a hard time playing against Ravindra Jadeja. Out of a total of 250 wickets for the Indian all-rounder, 71 have come against Australia. He has played 14 Tests against Australia, registering four five-wicket hauls.

Soon after Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja today, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped Alex Carey's wicket to reduce Australia to 168/6. India have gained the upper hand in the second Test of the series as well. It will be interesting to see if Australia can cross the 200-run mark in the first innings.

