Ravindra Jadeja loses No.1 all-rounder Test ranking in latest ICC standings

Alastair Cook might soon displace Virat Kohli from Top 5 in the ICC Batsmen's list.

The left-hander did not play in India's third against Sri Lanka

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued to stay atop the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, but couldn't hold on to the No.1 in the all-rounders' list, losing out to Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in the ICC's latest updated rankings.

Jadeja had climbed to the top of the ICC rankings for bowlers and all-rounders after India's dominant victory against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the three-match series.

However, a suspension from the third Test of the series, led to Shakib Al Hasan overtaking him for the top spot in the all-rounders' list. Jadeja is still at numero uno in the bowling section, closely followed by James Anderson, who picked up 15 points to retain the second spot. Pacer Stuart Broad also managed to stay put at Number 6.

It is worth a mention that Dale Steyn is still a part of the top 10, in spite of a long injury layoff. It shows the kind of dominance that the South African had on the list before being sidelined with a broken bone in his right shoulder. He is slated to make a comeback later this year.

Alastair Cook's double hundred in the day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston has helped him climb to the sixth spot in the Test rankings for batsman, close behind fifth-placed Virat Kohli.

Cook now has Virat Kohli firmly in his sights and will look to displace him from Top 5

Strong exploits at the top of the order have helped both Lokesh Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan jump over places in the list. The former has managed to break into the top 10 at Number 9, while Dhawan, after two big hundreds in Sri Lanka, has attained a career high ranking of Number 26.

With Kohl, Rahane and Pujara already there, Rahul's climb to no. 9 has ensured that the list has as many as four Indians in its first ten slots.

Here is the updated list for all three categories:

ICC Test Ranking for Batsmen:

Stev Smith - 941

Joe Root - 905

Kane Williamson - 880

Cheteshwar Pujara - 876

Virat Kohli - 806

Alastair Cook - 798

Azhar Ali - 769

Hashim Amla - 764

Lokesh Rahul - 761

Ajinkya Rahane - 760

ICC Test Ranking for Bowlers:

Ravindra Jadeja - 884

James Anderson - 875

Ravichandran Ashwin - 852

Josh Hazlewood - 826

Rangana Herath - 809

Kagiso Rabada - 785

Stuart Broad - 781

Dale Steyn - 763

Vernon Philander - 751

Neil Wagner - 745

ICC Test Ranking for All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan - 431

Ravindra Jadeja - 429

Ravichandran Ashwin - 421

Moeen Ali - 402

Ben Stokes - 348