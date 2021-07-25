Ravindra Jadeja posts emotional message while sharing picture with wife Riva Solanki

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shared an emotional message on his social media handle while posting an endearing picture with his wife Riva Solanki.

Ravindra Jadeja is in the UK for Team India’s tour of England. He featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton and is now preparing for the Test series against England, which begins on August 4 in Nottingham.

On Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded two pictures. In the first one, the cricketer is seen in a playful mood with his wife, while the second image is a solo picture of Riva.

The 32-year-old all-rounder shared the pictures with the caption:

“Ek Bechaini si hoti hai, ab toh tere naam se (Feel restless upon hearing your name) #majormissing.”

Ravindra Jadeja impressed with the bat in the three-day practice game against County Select XI. He scored 75 in the first innings and 51 in the second. He managed only one wicket with his left-arm spin.

Despite his impressive showing with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja might not feature in the playing XI in the first Test against England in Nottingham. If India decide to go in with one spinner, which would most probably be the case, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to get the nod ahead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja was recently trolled over 'Rajput Boy forever' tweet

The Saurashtra cricketer recently found himself in the midst of a controversy after a tweet, which read:

"Rajput Boy forever. Jai Hind".

Twitterati and Indian cricket fans expressed disappointment over Ravindra Jadeja’s tweet, alleging that his tweet promoted casteism.

The controversy came at the back of Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina’s “I'm also Brahmin” comment. Raina was severely criticized for his views, which he shared during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). While on commentary, Raina was asked how he embraced Chennai culture. The southpaw responded:

“I think, I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing in Chennai since 2004. I love the culture here. I am lucky to be a part of CSK."

Both Raina and Ravindra Jadeja will be seen in action for CSK when the second half of IPL 2021 begins in September in the UAE. According to the latest reports, the T20 league will resume with a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19 in Dubai.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by S Chowdhury