Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja taken to hospital for scans after respective injuries

Ravindra Jadeja, the India all-rounder, has been taken for scans after he suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Saturday. Jadeja follows wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was struck on the elbow off Pat Cummins's bowling, to the hospital.

Jadeja was hit by a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc in the 99th over of India's first innings. He looked in discomfort but continued batting after receiving preliminary treatment from the team physio.

Jadeja's contribution was pivotal in restricting the Aussies to 338 in their first innings. The 32-year-old took four crucial wickets and also affected a splendid run-out, that of Steve Smith, later in the game. He also contributed 28 runs with the bat and remained unbeaten as wickets fell from the other end.

Pant continued batting after the blow to his left elbow as well, but was dismissed soon after. He scored 36 runs off 67 deliveries.

"UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," BCCI said in an official statement.

Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NrUPgjAp2c — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

Indian batting order fell like a pack of cards on the third day of the SCG Test, getting all out for 244 and conceding a 94-run lead to the hosts. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were too hot to handle for the visitors as the pair combined to send their top six back in the hut. India's questionable running between the wickes, which resulted in three run outs, aided the Australians as well.

India will dearly miss Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings

It is unlikely that Ravindra Jadeja will bowl in the second innings considering that he has injured his bowling hand. His absence was dearly felt by the Indian bowling unit, which is now only four-bowler strong, as they could only pick up two Australian wickets by the end of third day's play.

Ravindra Jadeja is particularly brilliant when it comes to bowling in the third innings of a Test match. He boasts an average of 20.7 while bowling in this phase of the game. His best bowling spell of 7/48 also came in the third innings, that of the Chennai Test against England in 2016.

As far as Pant is concerned, Wriddhiman Saha took his place behind the stumps for the second innings. India will hope that the left-hand batsman is fit before Australia put them in to bat again.

The hosts are in prime position to take a 2-1 lead in the Test series. They now lead by 197 runs with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne batting together,