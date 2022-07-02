Ravindra Jadeja's top three knocks outside Asia in Test cricket

Ravindra Jadeja is possibly one of the most versatile cricketers of his generation. The all-rounder from Saurashtra plays an aggressive style of cricket and is a pure entertainer. Jadeja has shown superior skill in all facets of the game, whether it be bowling, batting, or fielding.

His batting contributions in recent times have been invaluable for India, especially in red-ball cricket. Batting lower down the order, Jadeja has amassed 1,096 runs at an average of 47.6 in 29 innings since 2019. He once again stood up to the task in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham.

Jadeja played an incredible innings and smashed his third red-ball ton, helping India post 416 runs in the first innings. In the process, the all-rounder reached the landmark of 2500 Test runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three knocks by Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket outside Asia.

#3. 81 off 114 vs Australia in Sydney

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 2

The game from 2019, which is fondly remembered for Cheteshwar Pujara's marathon innings of 193 off 373, also featured a handy contribution from Jadeja. After leading the four-match series 2-1, India faced Australia in the fourth Test in Sydney.

Opting to bat first, India lost KL Rahul early before Mayank Agarwal (77 off 122) and Pujara put the Aussie bowlers under pressure. The visitors were all over the hosts as they piled up 418-6 when Jadeja entered to bat.

The carnage didn't stop there as a 204-run partnership between Jadeja and Rishabh Pant (159* off 189) further frustrated the Australians. While Pant became only the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a ton Down Under, the hosts' bowlers were also tormented by Jadeja.

The all-rounder smashed seven boundaries and a six to bring up his first half-century in Australia before getting outfoxed by Nathan Lyon on 81 off 114 deliveries.

#2. 86* off 156 vs England at Oval

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

While Jadeja's first fifty in Australia came on a batting-friendly track, his maiden fifty in England came in a dire state and under seaming conditions in 2018.

India were under pressure, struggling at 160/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings of the 5th Test at the Oval. At this point, Ravindra Jadeja joined debutant Hanuma Vihari (56 off 124) in the middle on Day 3. The duo were tasked with restoring the Indian innings that still required 172 runs to take the lead.

While the home side fancied their chances against India's tail, the left-hander formed a crucial barrier and dispatched everything that came his way. After Vihari was dismissed following a 77-run stand, Jadeja batted exceedingly well with the bowlers. He added 55 runs with the last three batters, with India finally getting all-out for 292 runs.

The 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 86 runs from 156 balls, including 11 fours and a solitary six. Although India lost the match by 118 runs, it was an innings of the highest order from Jadeja.

#1. 104 off 194 vs England in Birmingham

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

Making his comeback after an abysmal IPL 2022 campaign, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his true character against a potent English attack. The Saurashtra-born dasher batted with supreme grit and passion during the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston.

After being put to bat first under overcast weather, India were reeling at 98-5 when Jadeja was tasked to revive the Indian innings alongside keeper Rishabh Pant.

In his usual, bold manner, Pant began to launch a counter-attack and hammered the opposition bowlers. Enjoying Pant's audacious strokeplay from one end, Jadeja kept his wicket intact and happily played a second-fiddle to his teammate. Jadeja kept finding boundaries sporadically and didn't let any bowlers settle in.

As soon as Pant perished on 146, Jadeja made sure that England didn't make in-roads into the game easily. Courtesy of 13 fours, the talented spin all-rounder registered his first-ever overseas hundred.

His 104 off 194 proved Jadeja's worth once again in the Indian red-ball setup. Following Jadeja's dismissal, skipper Jasprit Bumrah's late blitzkrieg with the bat propelled India to 418/10 in the first innings.

