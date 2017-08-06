Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Ravindra Jadeja suspended for third Test

The World No. 1 bowler was the Player of the Match award for the second Test.

Jadeja was the player of the match in the second Test

What's the story?

World No. 1 Test bowler Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended from the third Test against Sri Lanka after reaching a total of six demerit points within a 24-month period.

Jadeja earned three demerit points in the recently concluded second Test in Colombo, where he gathered the ball off his own bowling and hurled it at the the batsman, Dimuth Karunaratne. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford stated at the he "threw it in a dangerous manner."

In case you didn't know..

The left-hander already had three demerit points coming into this Test during the home series against New Zealand. He got them for running down the middle of the pitch repeatedly, thereby causing damage to it.

Three demerit points count for a 50% cut in the match fee, six demerit points count for suspension from the subsequent Test.

The details

South African fast-bowler, Kagiso Rabada, found himself in a similar situation a few days ago. He gave a controversial send-off to Ben Stokes after he dismissed him in South Africa's first Test against England, and was thus suspended for the second Test of the series. He

Jadeja was the Player of the Match in the second Test for his all-round performance with the bat and the ball.

What's next?

Now that Jadeja has been ruled out of the last Test, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get a spot in the playing XI. The 22-year-old performed exceedingly well in his debut match against Australia in Dharamsala earlier this year, but has not got an opportunity ever since.

Author's Take

While Jadeja's suspension does look to be a little harsh on the left-arm spinner, it might just be a blessing in disguise. The 28-year-old will get some valuable resting time and Yadav will finally get the chance that he deserves.

I am puzzled by the Jadeja ban. It didn't seem dangerous to me. Seems harsh — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

India have already wrapped the series in their favour and thus, Jadeja's suspension will not hurt Virat Kohli's team too much. In fact, it will give the captain a chance to try his bench strength and keep all his players fresh and ready.