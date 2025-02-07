Ravindra Jadeja vs Adil Rashid - comparing their bowling stats after 144 ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja and Adil Rashid have been crucial partnership breakers for India and England, respectively, in the ODI format. The first fixture of the ongoing ODI series between the two teams saw Jadeja pick up three wickets, while Rashid returned with two. The Men in Blue, however, comfortably won the game.

Jadeja made his ODI debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka and has been a terrific all-rounder for Team India since then. He has garnered 2,768 runs and bagged 223 wickets in 198 games.

Meanwhile, Rashid made his ODI debut in August 2009 against Ireland. However, he was dropped from the side after playing just five games, only to return after the 2015 World Cup. With standout performances, he has cemented his legacy as the greatest white-ball spinner for England.

On that note, let's take a look at how Adil Rashid has fared in his first 144 ODIs as compared to Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Adil Rashid: Who has more wickets after 144 ODIs?

Ravindra Jadeja had pocketed 166 wickets at an economy of 4.88 in his first 144 ODIs. In these games, he had secured seven four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.

Adil Rashid has picked up 207 wickets in 144 games at an economy of 5.61, with eight four-wicket hauls and two fifers. He finished with his best figures of 5/27 against Ireland in Bristol in May 2017.

Ravindra Jadeja 0 - 1 Adil Rashid

Ravindra Jadeja vs Adil Rashid: Who has fared better on overseas soil after 144 ODIs?

Until his 144th ODI, Ravindra Jadeja had scalped 90 wickets in 92 games on overseas soil. Jadeja's finest figures of 5/36 came during the 2013 Champions Trophy, where his performance helped the Indian side to eventually win by eight wickets.

So far, Adil Rashid has bagged 104 wickets in 68 ODIs outside England. His best figures of 5/85 came during a run feast between England and West Indies in February 2019. The leg-spinner's timely wickets kept the opposition in check as they fell short by 29 runs in a run chase of 418.

Ravindra Jadeja 0 - 2 Adil Rashid

Ravindra Jadeja vs Adil Rashid: Who holds a better record in ICC events after 144 ODIs?

In his first 144 ODIs, Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Indian team in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. In a total of 18 games, Jadeja scalped 25 wickets at an average of 38.24.

Interestingly, he was the top wicket-taker in the 2013 Champions Trophy, with 12 scalps in five games, and played a key role in India's title victory.

On the other hand, Adil Rashid has so far represented England in the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup, and 2023 World Cup. In 23 appearances, the leg-spinner has bagged 30 wickets at an average of 31.87.

Rashid returned with 11 wickets in as many games in the 2019 World Cup, which saw England win their maiden ICC ODI title.

With both bowlers having similar wickets in terms of their appearances, another parameter, where they can be judged is their average. In this aspect, Rashid can be termed a winner here.

Ravindra Jadeja 0 - 3 Adil Rashid

