Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - comparing their stats after 114 ODIs 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the highest wicket-taker so far in the ongoing three-match ODI series against England. The left-arm spinner has picked up six wickets in two games at an average of 10.16 and an economy rate of 3.21.

Jadeja returned with figures of 3/26 in the first ODI in Nagpur, as the hosts bowled out England for 248 runs. The Saurashtra cricketer was equally effective in Cuttack, registering figures of 3/35 in his 10 overs. His numbers at the Barabati Stadium are extraordinary, given that more than 600 runs were scored in the game.

The 36-year-old also made small contributions with the bat, remaining unbeaten at 12 and 11 in the two games, respectively.

Jadeja's performances throughout his career have often put him among the best all-rounders in the world. Many fans and experts have also compared him to England all-rounder Ben Stokes. While the pace bowling all-rounder has had an injury-laden career, Stokes' contributions to the English side in the last decade stand second to none.

Trending

On that note, let's compare Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes' stats after 114 ODIs.

Ben Stokes' stats after 114 ODIs

The New Zealand-born English cricketer is the epitome of a true fighter. His willpower, love for the game, and extraordinary talent have taken the England cricket team to newer heights.

Ben Stokes made his ODI debut soon after the 2011 ODI World Cup in India. The left-hander had a dismal outing, scoring only three runs in his debut against Ireland in Dublin.

Since then, the 33-year-old all-rounder has made only 114 ODI appearances after battling through several injuries. Stokes has aggregated 3,463 runs at an average of 41.22, including five centuries and 24 fifties. The right-arm medium pacer has also picked up 74 wickets, with a best figure of 5/61 coming against Australia in Southampton in 2013.

The high point of Stokes' career came during the 2019 ODI World Cup final at home. He put his body on the line to score an unbeaten 84 to take England close to victory before coming out to bat yet again in the Super Over to eke out a narrow win for the team, guiding them to their first World Cup trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja's stats after 114 ODIs

Since winning the U19 World Cup in 2008, Ravindra Jadeja has been a regular feature in the Indian side. While there was no doubt about his bowling, Jadeja's batting has also gone up a notch in recent times.

Jadeja had a more memorable debut with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 77 balls and returned with figures of 0/40 in six overs against Sri Lanka. Although that effort went in vain as India lost the match, the skilled all-rounder has put in several match-winning performances for the Men in Blue in his career.

In his first 114 ODIs, Ravindra Jadeja accumulated 1701 runs at an average of just below 35 while picking up 138 wickets with best figures of 5/36 against the West Indies in 2013.

Conclusion

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are legends of the game in their own right. Their performances in the 50-over format have elevated their respective teams.

While Stokes has a better record than Jadeja in terms of runs scored, the latter enjoys the upper hand when it comes to wickets taken after 114 ODIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news