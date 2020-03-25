Ray of hope: Shahid Afridi donates ration to over 2000 families, converts hospital into quarantine centre

"Humanity is bigger than anything," said Afridi while replying to Harbhajan's message on Twitter

Over the past few days, Afridi shared glimpses of his relief work carried forward by his Shahid Afridi Foundation

Shahid Afridi offers relief to the less privileged in Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday, 25 March, hailed Shahid Afridi's efforts of providing relief for the needy. Harbhajan took to Twitter praising Afridi, sharing photos of the work Afridi's foundation has been doing in Pakistan.

Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019 https://t.co/QasLBJ9kXk — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 25, 2020

Afridi over the past few days shared glimpses of his relief work, carried forward through his Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) which was founded by the iconic cricketer in 2014.

For #Covid19, doing my part by creating mass awareness on precautions, symptoms, dos&donts. @SAFoundationN distributed ration, installed hand sanitizers at #SFCH & made an isolation ward for ones with symptoms. Do ur part NOW by #SocialDistanacing! pic.twitter.com/qVYLMtAS2g — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 21, 2020

The foundation has spread awareness on precaution, symptoms and dos and don'ts in the time of this unforeseen pandemic. The foundation also distributed ration and hand sanitizers to the less privileged population of Pakistan.

On the second day of the @SAFoundationN Ration distribution drive, social workers tirelessly went from door to door handing out food supplies to the underprivileged people who’s livelihoods have been affected by #Covid19 pandemic.

Please continue your support & #DonateKaroNa pic.twitter.com/oDfTnr3bvg — Shahid Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) March 23, 2020

With the entire sporting calendar coming to a stop, cricketers and celebrities across the globe have shared messages of hope in these troubled times. Earlier, Australian legend Shane Warne converted his entire Gin business into a hand sanitizer making factory after the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested the companies to add a wartime shift to produce as much medical essentials as possible.

Day 3 of serving the needy: packs containing disinfectant soap, material, food & a sheet on preventative measures to take to avoid the contraction & spread of #CoronaVirus were included, with advice to stay at home. Let’s pull together & serve others too #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/etxR2E1YR5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 24, 2020

Replying to Harbhajan's message on Twitter, Afridi thanked the Indian spinner and said that the world needs to unite.

Advertisement

"Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019"

The @SAFoundationN Ration Drive has reached Jamali Goth, Karachi. Food and soap were distributed along with awareness about the #Covid19 pandemic, ensuring #HopeNotOut all over Pakistan. Requesting everyone to #DonateKaroNa and support the government order to #Stayhometosavelives pic.twitter.com/8SNUfqDjUY — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 25, 2020

Afridi also converted his fully equipped charity hospital into a quarantine centre.