Ray of hope: Shahid Afridi donates ration to over 2000 families, converts hospital into quarantine centre
- "Humanity is bigger than anything," said Afridi while replying to Harbhajan's message on Twitter
- Over the past few days, Afridi shared glimpses of his relief work carried forward by his Shahid Afridi Foundation
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday, 25 March, hailed Shahid Afridi's efforts of providing relief for the needy. Harbhajan took to Twitter praising Afridi, sharing photos of the work Afridi's foundation has been doing in Pakistan.
Afridi over the past few days shared glimpses of his relief work, carried forward through his Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) which was founded by the iconic cricketer in 2014.
The foundation has spread awareness on precaution, symptoms and dos and don'ts in the time of this unforeseen pandemic. The foundation also distributed ration and hand sanitizers to the less privileged population of Pakistan.
With the entire sporting calendar coming to a stop, cricketers and celebrities across the globe have shared messages of hope in these troubled times. Earlier, Australian legend Shane Warne converted his entire Gin business into a hand sanitizer making factory after the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested the companies to add a wartime shift to produce as much medical essentials as possible.
Replying to Harbhajan's message on Twitter, Afridi thanked the Indian spinner and said that the world needs to unite.
"Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019"
Afridi also converted his fully equipped charity hospital into a quarantine centre.Published 25 Mar 2020, 19:47 IST