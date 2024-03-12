RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 19 of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 19 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12.

Following the UP Warriorz' defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants, RCB's fate is in their own hands. A win will take them through to the playoffs, and even a narrow loss could suffice.

Bangalore haven't been in great form lately and made three changes for the last game. They might not want to make too many tweaks for this crucial clash, but their current batting order might have to be altered to boost their chances of winning.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 19 of WPL 2024 against MI.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Devine

Expand Tweet

On paper, RCB's decision to open with Sophie Molineux alongside Smriti Mandhana makes virtually no sense. Not only have they paired their skipper with another left-hander, but the Aussie has also never the most destructive T20 batter.

So ideally, Bangalore should reconsider that choice. Disha Kasat, drafted into the side for the last game, is best suited to a role at the top of the order. The option of bringing Sophie Devine back to the top exists as well.

Mandhana didn't reveal much when asked about the call, and it's still uncertain whether RCB will persist with this strategy against MI. Devine has looked good in patches lately, and with the other middle-order batters stepping up, she could be back at her ideal spot.

Middle Order: Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Molineux

Expand Tweet

Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham have been in excellent hitting form lately, adding weight to the theory that Devine belongs at the top. The trio should face as many balls as possible, although that means that Kasat might not flourish.

Otherwise, changes are not necessary for RCB. Molineux could be used as a floater in the middle order, being the only left-hander available to perform that role.

Lower Order: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Expand Tweet

Shreyanka Patil picked up four wickets in the last game while battling an injury, and she didn't seem to be at her best when the contest concluded. While her participation isn't confirmed, she should be able to pull through in what is a vital clash for her side.

The rest of RCB's bowling attack should wear a similar look. Shraddha Pokharkar's debut didn't go to plan, but dropping her after just one game would be harsh. And while Renuka Singh Thakur hasn't been in great form either, there aren't many better options on the bench.

This would mean that the likes of Ekta Bisht and Simran Dil Bahadur remain on the bench.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App