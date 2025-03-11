RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 20 of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, March 11. The final game of the league stage will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Bengaluru are currently moored to the bottom of the WPL 2025 points table and have been eliminated from playoff contention following a string of defeats. They will want to give their fans something to cheer about before leaving the tournament. At the same time, the defending champions will be keen on handing out chances to the younger players in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 20 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and S Meghana

In the previous game, RCB made a change by bringing in S Meghana for Danni Wyatt-Hodge. The Indian right-hander impressed with a quickfire cameo, and that should mean that she retains her place in the side.

Smriti Mandhana has endured a miserable campaign so far and will want to make an impact in her last game of WPL 2025. Her task won't be easy, with MI having a fearsome powerplay bowling attack.

Middle Order: Raghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham

Raghvi Bist hasn't taken to the WPL too easily, but she is a batter of high potential and should be backed for the final league game. The same goes for Kanika Ahuja, who has been inconsistent in the season so far.

Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham have played all games so far, and bringing in some Indian talent for them might not be the worst idea. But the Aussie duo are absolutely key to RCB's fortunes, and they will want to strike the right balance between fielding new players and finishing with a win.

Richa Ghosh, as the keeper, will likely be part of the playing XI as well. It's hard to see how Nuzhat Parween, who was signed as a replacement, will be given a go.

Lower Order: Sneh Rana, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Renuka Singh Thakur

Ideally, RCB should find a way to pick leg-spinner Prema Rawat and fast bowler Joshitha VJ, who have been in and out of the team so far in WPL 2025. However, it's hard to see them drop Renuka Singh Thakur and Sneh Rana.

They could ring in one change, though. Kim Garth has proven expensive at times and could be replaced by Heather Graham, who has warmed the bench throughout the tournament.

Charlie Dean, who was brought in for the last game but was carted around, could retain her place despite that. It wouldn't be amiss to see RCB replace the English off-spinner with either Prema or Joshitha.

