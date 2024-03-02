RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 9 of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

With two wins in their first two matches, Bangalore made an excellent start to the new campaign. However, things came undone in their last contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and they now find themselves second in the table.

Ellyse Perry missed out for RCB in their loss, and one or two changes could be on the cards for the franchise.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 9 of WPL 2024 against MI.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Devine

Expand Tweet

Smriti Mandhana has been one of the standout batters in WPL 2024. She reached her maiden fifty in the competition in the last game against DC and hasn't wasted any time in the powerplay.

In contrast, Sophie Devine hasn't been able to put bat to ball most of the time. The big-hitting Kiwi batter is known to clear the boundary with ease, but that hasn't been the case so far in the tournament. She will need to come good if RCB are to get back to winning ways.

Middle Order: S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham

Expand Tweet

S Meghana has played a couple of important knocks in WPL 2024, but her shortcomings were exposed in the last game as a painstaking innings ruined RCB's chances of chasing down a daunting total set by DC. The No. 3 batter has clear weaknesses in her game, and a smart opposition captain should be able to prevent her from making an impact.

Ellyse Perry missed the previous encounter due to a fever, but Nadine de Klerk stepped in and picked up two wickets. While Perry may not have fully recovered after just two days, she is one of the team's most important players, and this is one of the team's most important games.

The Aussie legend might find it in herself to suit up even if she isn't 100%, and if that happens, RCB will need to ponder over De Klerk's place in the side. Georgia Wareham hasn't played an integral role for the side so far, so dropping her doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

However, with Asha Shobana going wicketless in the last two matches, RCB might see a more prominent role with the ball for Wareham, who has also been batting high up in the middle order. De Klerk, as a result, could unfortunately miss out if Perry is available.

Sophie Molineux and Richa Ghosh, who have been at the forefront of things in WPL 2024, will continue to be part of the XI.

Lower Order: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Expand Tweet

RCB could consider making a change or two in the bowling department, with Asha and Shreyanka Patil not in the best of form lately. The experienced leg-spinner did pick up a five-fer in the first game, though, so she will likely be backed through thick and thin. So will Shreyanka, who is the only off-spinner in the side.

Simran Dil Bahadur and Renuka Singh will be the domestic fast bowlers in the XI, although the former hasn't had a single chance to show off her bowling and has only batted once.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App