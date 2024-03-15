RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for the WPL 2024 Eliminator

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to play against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) playoffs on Friday, March 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have already booked their spot in the summit clash, and both RCB and MI were clearly a cut below them in the league stage of the tournament. The head-to-head record between the two sides in WPL 2024 stands at 1-1, so a close match should be on the cards.

Bangalore won their last league game, which was against Mumbai, so they might not be tempted to make too many changes.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Below is RCB's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2024 Eliminator.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Molineux

Over the last two matches, RCB have opened the batting with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux. That doesn't seem like a very wise move on paper, but they've stuck to it and it might not change for the Eliminator.

While Mandhana's form has tapered off briefly, Molineux hasn't been able to get going in the powerplay. Up against Shabnim Ismail, the duo's task won't get any easier.

Middle Order: Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Devine

Ellyse Perry turned in one of the greatest all-round displays in the T20 format in the last game as she ran through the MI middle order to record a historic six-wicket haul while also polishing things off in the chase. The superstar all-rounder, who hadn't taken a wicket until that game, will be key for RCB in the Eliminator.

The rest of the middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh will add the necessary firepower, while Disha Kasat could be used to shore up the lineup in the event of a few quick wickets.

Lower Order: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Shreyanka Patil has been battling an injury in the last two matches, but she should suit up for the team's most important clash of the season. She will be partnered by Asha Sobhana in the spin attack.

RCB's fast bowlers, Renuka Singh Thakur and Shraddha Pokharkar, haven't been threatening in WPL 2024. While the former has been part of the side from the beginning, the latter has featured in a couple of matches without much success.

Bangalore could be tempted to bring in Ekta Bisht at Pokharkar's expense following Perry's bowling exploits. Having another left-arm spinner in the ranks won't be the worst thing, with the wickets in Delhi slowing down lately. Ekta is an experienced campaigner who can contribute on the field as well, and RCB could benefit.

Making changes for a knockout game is never a good idea, but this one makes sense.

