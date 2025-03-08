RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW for Match 18 of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 28 of the 2025 Women's Premier League on Saturday, March 8. The encounter will be the last one of the tournament at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

RCB are on the brink of elimination in the league, having won only two of their six games. They need to win both their remaining matches by sizeable margins if they are to have any hope of retaining their title. Despite Bengaluru's recent poor form, though, it's hard to see what changes they can make to their side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 18 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been woefully inconsistent in WPL 2025. In the previous game against UPW, Mandhana fell cheaply to Deepti Sharma, while Wyatt-Hodge notched up an important half-century. The duo will have to deliver in slightly challenging conditions in Lucknow.

Middle Order: Raghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham

Raghvi Bist hasn't set WPL 2025 on fire, and RCB have S Meghana on the bench. It's possible that they ring in the change, but that could be a step in the wrong direction given Bist's obvious potential and Meghana's clear shortcomings in multiple departments.

Ellyse Perry has been in sensational form for Bengaluru, while Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh have been inconsistent with the bat. The quartet will need to deliver a complete performance for the team if they are to notch up a win on Sunday.

Lower Order: Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

The experienced spin duo of Sneh Rana and Ekta Bisht don't necessarily offer a ton of wicket-taking threat, and UPW don't have a great deal of left-handers. So there's a chance that Rana will be dropped, but she's appeared to be in decent bowling form and could retain her spot.

Renuka Singh Thakur and Kim Garth have made up the pace attack throughout WPL 2025, and the former has given some important breakthroughs in the powerplay. Up against Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, the pace duo will need to be at the top of their game.

