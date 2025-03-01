RCB vs DC, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the 14th match of WPL 2025 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). It is the seventh game of the season for table-toppers DC, who have recorded four wins and two losses thus far in the tournament.

Ad

DC have played exceptional cricket in the Bengaluru leg. They defeated the Mumbai Indians by nine wickets on Friday, February 28. On the other side, RCB have been winless on home turf in the ongoing season.

RCB will be keen to sign off on a winning note from Bengaluru. Before the contest gets underway, here's a glance at the pitch history of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Bengaluru has played host to 18 WPL games. Teams chasing have won 13 times, which is why both captains will prefer to bat second in the upcoming fixture.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous 18 matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL matches played: 18

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 13

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 90* - Ellyse Perry (RCB) vs UPW, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

Ad

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru has become slightly challenging for the batters as the competition has progressed. The average first innings score has reduced over the last four matches.

Not a single team could score 150+ while batting first in the last four matches. In fact, the teams batting first finished with totals below 130 in three of the four games.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

The Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the last WPL game hosted by Bengaluru on February 28. It was a lopsided fixture, where DC restricted MI to 123/9 in 20 overs. In reply, DC reached 124/1 in just 14.3 overs.

Ad

The batters hit five sixes in the match. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 124/1 (Meg Lanning 60*, Amanjot Kaur 1/12) beat Mumbai Indians 123/9 (Hayley Matthews 22, Minnu Mani 3/17) by 9 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️