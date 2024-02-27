RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host tonight's Women's Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. The two teams finished at the bottom of the points table in WPL 2023, but they have assembled stronger squads for the ongoing season.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between RCB and GG in WPL history, both teams have recorded one win each over the other so far. GG beat RCB by 11 runs in their first meeting, while RCB avenged that loss with an eight-wicket victory in the reverse fixture.

Before the much-awaited clash between Bangalore and Gujarat starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Four matches of WPL 2024 have happened in Bengaluru this season so far. Teams batting second have won 75 percent of those games, which is why the captain winning the toss may opt to field first.

Here's a list of some other vital stats that fans should know from the previous WPL matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

WPL Matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 119-9 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5-22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the RCB vs GG match will be live on JioCinema and Sports18 before Smriti Mandhana walks out for the toss with Beth Mooney.

The wicket has become slightly difficult to bat on as the tournament has progressed, but Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning built a 119-run opening stand last night for Delhi Capitals on this ground.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Delhi Capitals crushed the UP Warriorz by nine wickets in the previous WPL match hosted by Bengaluru. Fantastic bowling performances from Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav helped DC restrict UPW to 119/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning's half-centuries guided DC home in the 15th over itself.

Ten wickets fell in that match between UPW and DC. The batters hit six sixes in 34.3 overs. Here's a summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 123/1 (Shafali Verma 64*, Sophie Ecclestone 1/31) beat UP Warriorz 119/9 (Shweta Sehrawat 45, Radha Yadav 4/20) by 9 wickets.

