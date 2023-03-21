RCB vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Bowling first after winning the toss, MI’s bowlers excelled in restricting RCB to 125/9. Bangalore’s bowlers fought hard in the chase, but did not have enough runs to play with. Mumbai ended up chasing down the target in 16.3 overs.

Amelia Kerr (3/22), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24) and Issy Wong (2/26) shone with the ball to keep Bangalore’s batters on the back foot. RCB got off to the worst possible start as Sophie Devine (0) was run-out following a woeful mix-up with skipper Smriti Mandhana. The latter herself was dismissed for 24, caught behind off a top edge as she tried to pull Kerr.

Heather Knight (12) and Kanika Ahuja (12) also fell to the New Zealand leg-spinner. Knight holed out to long-on, while Ahuja was stumped as she failed to pick a googly.

Ellyse Perry’s 29 came off 38 balls. Her slow knock ended when she was trapped lbw by Sciver-Brunt. The lower-order did not contribute much, but Richa Ghosh’s 13-ball 29 ensured Bangalore at least crossed 120.

Kerr stars with the bat as well

Chasing 126, Mumbai got off to an excellent start, adding 53 for the first wicket in six overs. However, MI suffered a batting collapse, slipping from 73/4.

The impressive opening stand was broken when Yastika Bhatia (30 off 26) was caught at mid-on off Shreyanka Patil’s bowling. Hayley Matthews (24 off 17) was the next to go as she chipped a back of a length delivery from Megan Schutt to extra cover.

Sciver-Brunt (13) was caught behind off a short and wide delivery from Sobhana Asha. RCB’s hopes got a further boost when MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (two) chopped a slower delivery from Perry back onto her stumps.

Kerr (31* off 27) and Pooja Vastrakar (19 off 18) added 47 for the fifth wicket to calm the nerves in Mumbai’s dressing room.

RCB vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Kerr came up with an excellent all-round effort for Mumbai. After claiming three wickets, she played a fine knock under pressure to guide the team’s chase. Sciver-Brunt and Wong impressed with the ball.

For RCB, Ghosh’s 13-ball 29 gave their bowlers something to try and defend. Kanika Ahuja claimed two wickets in one over, but it was too little, too late.

Kerr was named Player of the Match for her excellent all-round effort in the game.

