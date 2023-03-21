RCB vs MI, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

Mumbai may have qualified for the playoffs, but they will be keen to rediscover the winning momentum after consecutive losses to UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI’s strong batting line-up has let them down in the last two matches. After managing only 127 against UP, they were held to 109/8 by Delhi in the match on Monday. The likes of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Yastika Bhatia will want to get back amongst the runs against RCB. Mumbai don’t want to go into the playoffs on a losing spree.

UP’s three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday knocked RCB out of the WPL 2023 playoffs race. Still, Smriti Mandhana and Co. will be keen to sign off on a high. They have won their last two matches in impressive fashion. A hat-trick of triumphs would be a positive way for Bangalore to end what has been a hugely disappointing campaign.

Today's RCB vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking after finally having some luck with the coin, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“I am very happy that we have won the toss today. Definitely it (the game) is very important, we want to finish at the top and play at the finals.”

Both MI and RCB are going in with unchanged playing XIs.

RCB vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Today's RCB vs MI pitch report

According to Parthiv Patel, there will be some moisture on the track initially. He added that as the game progresses, the pitch will get better to bat on.

Today's RCB vs MI match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar.

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala.

RCB vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Madanagopal Kuppuraj, N Janani

TV umpire: Ranjeev Sharma

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

