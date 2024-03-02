RCB vs MI, WPL 2024: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The stage is set for an exciting clash in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9. The match will be played on Saturday, March 2nd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC). They started the tournament with two convincing victories and will be eager to get back on track in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will also be looking to regain their winning momentum after suffering their first defeat in their previous outing against UP Warrioz. The winner of this fixture on Saturday will be the new table topper on the .

As both teams gear up for the mega clash, here's a look at the pitch history of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

A view at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Expect a packed house for what should be a cracker of a game on Saturday, with the 'RCB, RCB' chants reverberating across the stadium. The venue, which has hosted eight games so far, has been phenomenal.

While the nature of the surface hasn't led to any high-scoring affair, there has been a consistent fight between bat and ball. The average first-innings total in Bengaluru in WPL is 147.1.

WPL Matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 194/5 - Delhi Capitals Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

Due to the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, teams batting second have generally enjoyed an advantage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the WPL so far.

In fact, six out of eight times, chasing teams have clinched the match this season. The ground is known for its short boundaries, particularly on the square leg and mid-wicket sides, making it easier for batters to hit sixes and fours.

The exact pitch report will be telecasted live just before the toss at Jio Cinema and Sports 18.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Sophie Ecclestone celebrating UPW's superb win

The UP Warriorz (UPW) scripted a resounding six-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the previous match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 1.

After being put to bat first, Gujarat made their highest team total of this season, piling up 142/5 in the first innings. Two Australian talents in Phoebe Litchfield (35) and Ashleigh Gardner (30) forged a partnership in the middle overs. But Sophie Ecclestone's three-wicket haul killed GG's momentum.

With 143 to chase, Alyssa Healy got off to a fantastic start, scoring 33 off 21. But after falling behind 90/4 in 11 overs, UPW had to play sensible cricket to establish control in the match.

Then came Grace Harris, who completely dominated the GG bowlers. Harris hammered 60* runs off 33 balls and sailed her side over the finishing line.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 142/5 (Phoebe Litchfield 35, Sophia Ecclestone 3/21) lost to UP Warriorz 143/4 (Grace Harris 60*, Tanuja Kanwar 2/23) by 6 wickets.

