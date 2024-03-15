RCB vs MI, WPL Eliminator 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

A mouth-watering encounter awaits as the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator clash of the ongoing WPL 2024. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15.

The winner of this contest will earn a shot at the trophy against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final on Sunday, March 17. Defending champs Mumbai finished second on the points table after winning five of their eight games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side knows how how to perform in high-pressure games.

RCB, meanwhile, confirmed their playoffs spot following their huge win over MI. The Challengers, who finished third with eight points on the board, showcased firepower throughout the group stages.

Before the two teams play against each other, here's a look at their probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, live-streaming details, and match prediction.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Match details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 15, Friday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Pitch Report

Expect a run-fest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday as the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be quite great to bat on. Team winning the toss have mostly elected to bat first at the venue and the same might be the case this time around as well.

The exact pitch report of the match will be telecasted right before the toss on Jio Cinema and Sports 18.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Weather forecast

A clear sky is predicted for tonight's WPL 2024 match in Delhi. The temperature will stay around 21 degrees Celsius, with no chances of rain during the match hours.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Probable XI

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Humaira Kaizi, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque and Shabnim Ismail

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Shradda Pokharkar, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians might pip RCB on Friday

Courtesy of an unbelievable spell by Ellyse Perry (6/15), RCB steamrolled past Mumbai in their latest encounter against each other. That might certainly play a part for both teams heading into this match.

While Bangalore would have their noses in front, Mumbai would be adamant about making amends this time around. Having said that, their last victory was RCB's first-ever win against MI in the WPL after four games.

Overall, the Women in Blue and Gold have had an edge over the Challengers, and might continue their dominance in the must-win encounter as well.

While both franchises have a star-studded batting line-up, RCB's bowling has not been able to put up consistent performances. In the last four of their six games, they have leaked 175 runs or more, despite the first-innings average total in Delhi being 160 this tournament.

Match prediction: Mumbai Indians women

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator, Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

