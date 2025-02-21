RCB vs MI, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Mumbai Indians for a WPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21. It is the first home game of the season for the defending champions, who are undefeated in the new season so far.

RCB defeated Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals during the Vadodara leg of the tournament. Meanwhile, MI lost to Delhi Capitals but beat Gujarat Giants in Vadodara.

MI will aim to end RCB's winning streak in WPL 2025 when the two franchises lock horns in Bengaluru. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Bengaluru has played host to 11 WPL matches so far. Teams batting second have won seven out of the 11 games. Thus, the captain winning the toss may prefer to field first.

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL matches played: 11

Won by teams batting first: 4

Won by teams batting second: 7

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 80 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB) vs UPW, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the RCB vs MI match will be live before the toss takes place. Generally, the pitch supports the batters in Bengaluru. There have been multiple high-scoring games at this venue.

RCB have fond memories of playing WPL matches in Bengaluru. The home team will start as the favorites to win.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated UP Warriorz by 23 runs in the previous WPL game hosted by this venue. The match happened on March 4, 2024, when Smriti Mandhana's half-century powered RCB to 198/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 199, UPW finished with 175/8 in their 20 overs. Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 2/29. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 198/3 (Smriti Mandhana 80, Sophie Ecclestone 1/22) beat UP Warriorz 175/8 (Alyssa Healy 55, Asha Sobhana 2/29) by 23 runs.

