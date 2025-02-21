RCB vs MI, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their first home match of WPL 2025 against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians on February 21. It is the third game for both franchises in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Ad

RCB are unbeaten so far in WPL 2025. They played two matches at the BCA Stadium and won both of them. Meanwhile, MI recorded one win and one defeat during the Vadodara leg of the tournament.

MI will be keen to end RCB's unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament when they take the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Before the match begins, here's a short preview for this WPL 2025 clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 7, Women's Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: February 21, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is generally a batting paradise. With a fresh wicket likely to be on offer for this contest, fans should expect loads of runs in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women weather forecast

A clear sky with periodic clouds is expected for the upcoming WPL 2025 match. The temperature will stay around 27 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is predicted to be around 14 km/h.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, VJ Joshitha and Renuka Thakur.

Mumbai Indians

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️