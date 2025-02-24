RCB vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

Harmanpreet Kaur had to cover her ears to maintain her composure as the raucous crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru cheered on their home team's first game at the venue in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL). When the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play their second outing on Monday, February 24 against the UP Warriorz (UPW), much of the same is expected.

RCB will want to get back to winning ways in front of their home fans, who were disappointed to see MI, led by Amanjot Kaur, pull off a heist in the chase. Smriti Mandhana's decision to hand Kanika Ahuja the penultimate over proved to be a disastrous one, and the defending champions will know that they can't make such blatant tactical errors in a league as competitive as the WPL.

The WPL hasn't always been competitive, but this year seems different. All five teams are among the points, with the Warriorz entering the fray with a commanding win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). All-rounder Chinelle Henry was the catalyst behind that victory, smashing eight sixes to take UPW to a defendable total.

On Monday, RCB will know that they can't rest on their laurels. The Warriorz are improving, with key players like Henry and Kranti Goud finding their feet to support the big guns in the lineup. Moreover, with competition for top spot being tight, Mandhana and Co. will be aware of the negative consequences of losing two on the trot.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

UP Warriorz Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Can RCB give the Chinnaswamy crowd something to cheer about? Or will UPW continue their winning momentum?

WPL 2025: RCB look to get back to winning ways in front of home crowd

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

In the previous game, Ellyse Perry was the only RCB batter to put up a spirited effort as the rest of the unit crumbled. The Aussie superstar has been at her incredible best, but the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Kanika Ahuja have been inconsistent.

There's still enough to encourage RCB, though. Mandhana seems to be in excellent nick even if she hasn't crossed the half-century mark in two of her three innings so far, and Kanika and Wyatt-Hodge have already made at least one notable contribution each this season.

Renuka Singh Thakur has put up an improved showing with the new ball, and Georgia Wareham has six wickets in her last two matches. If the other bowlers can support this duo, RCB will be well on course to disrupt UPW's plans.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz can't bank on a hitting spree from Henry to save them each time. Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma haven't done early enough with the bat, and the likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Kiran Navgire have been inconsistent despite impressing now and then.

In the bowling, meanwhile, there are big concerns over the pace attack despite the fact that Kranti Goud turned in an impressive four-fer in the last game. UPW are heavily reliant on spin, which might not be beneficial at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Warriorz are a team on the rise and cannot be counted out, but the Royal Challengers will enter this home contest as the favorites.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 9 of WPL 2025.

