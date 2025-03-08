RCB vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would not have anticipated being in this position in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL). The defending champions are on the brink of elimination, needing consecutive wins and a significant improvement to their net run rate if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Ad

In a positive sign for RCB, they will be up against the worst team in WPL 2025 so far. The UP Warriorz (UPW) recently became the first side to be eliminated from the tournament and are currently last in the standings, with just two wins from seven matches.

The first meeting between the two teams was arguably the best one of the league. RCB were in pole position at various stages, but some poor decision-making from Smriti Mandhana pushed the match into a Super Over, where the skipper didn't do nearly enough to get their team a memorable win in front of their home crowd.

Ad

Trending

The Warriorz will have fond memories of that, and they haven't had much else to celebrate in WPL 2025. They will know that they need to play a better brand of cricket if they are finish the competition with some respectability. The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, have everything on the line.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

Ad

UP Warriorz Squad: Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Can UPW give their fans something to cheer about? Or will RCB keep their playoff hopes alive?

WPL 2025: RCB fight against elimination against faltering UPW

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants - Source: Getty

This is the final game in Lucknow, and the venue has thrown up some interesting contests. The first contest saw considerable seam movement, while the second offered more for the spinners. In yesterday's game, perhaps the best batting wicket of the trio was presented, with the Gujarat Giants pulling off a famous chase against the Delhi Capitals.

Ad

Given the uncertainty surrounding the conditions, it's hard to accurately predict which team will have an advantage.

To a certain degree, RCB and UPW have been let down by their Indian cores. The captains, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, haven't been anywhere close to their best. The Indian batting units, comprising players like Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Vrinda Dinesh, KP Navgire and Shweta Sehrawat, have been inconsistent.

In the bowling department, meanwhile, Bengaluru have been propped up by the new-ball displays of Renuka Singh Thakur. However, it's obvious that they haven't had as much threat in that department thanks to injuries.

Ad

On the whole, RCB's problems seem easier to solve. They have more going for them in both departments, and if all players play to their potential, they will be the favorites for this one. Given their form, though, UPW will certainly be in with a shout.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 18 of WPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️