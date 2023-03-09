RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The eighth match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women take on the UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women continue to struggle in the competition. Nothing has gone right for them and they are yet to win a single game. They faced the Gujarat Giants in their last game and suffered a loss.

Shreyanka Patil and Heather Knight picked up two wickets but struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Giants posted 201 on the board. Sophie Devine scored 66 at the top of the order but a lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by 11 runs. They will have to bring their A-game to grab their first win on Friday.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, got off to a very good start in the competition. They beat the Gujarat Giants in their opening game but failed to carry forward the momentum as they lost to the Delhi Capitals Women in their next game.

Bowling first, the Warriorz failed to hit the right areas as the Delhi Capitals Women finished their innings on 211/4. In reply, Tahlia McGrath tried hard and remained unbeaten on 90 off 50 balls, but it wasn’t enough as they lost the fixture by 42 runs. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in their next outing.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Match Details:

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz, Match 8, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium assists batters. They can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Bowlers will have to bowl well to avoid damage. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

We might see Komal Zanzad replace Preeti Bose to add variety to the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Komal Zanzad

UP Warriorz

The management once again has to take the tough call of choosing between Grace Harris and Shabnim Ismail.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris/Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are really struggling in the competition and are yet to win a single game. The UP Warriorz will be hoping to get back to winning ways by beating the bruised RCB Women on Friday.

UP Warriorz have a good balance to their side and can be expected to come out on top.

Prediction: UP Warriorz to win this encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

