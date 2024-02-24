RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 2024 Women's Premier League tonight. The Bangalore-based franchise will play their first-ever home WPL fixture against the Warriorz.

Smriti Mandhana will aim to lead her team from the front this season after failing to do so in the first season. RCB finished fourth last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz made it to the next round but lost to Mumbai Indians in the knockout clash.

Before the RCB vs UPW match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Bengaluru hosted a WPL match for the first time last night. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in that game. A last-ball six from Sajeevan Sajana helped the Mumbai-based franchise start their new season with a victory.

Here are some important stats from the previous WPL match hosted by this venue:

WPL Matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 171/5 - Delhi Capitals Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 2/23 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report for RCB vs UPW match will be broadcasted live on JioCinema and Sports18 before the toss. Generally, Bengaluru offers a high-scoring wicket. Judging by yesterday's WPL game, it should not be a surprise if the game between the Royal Challengers and the Warriorz is a run-fest.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the last WPL match hosted by this venue. The Indians won the toss and opted to field first. A half-century from Alice Capsey guided the Capitals to 171/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, fifties from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia inspired Mumbai to a four-wicket victory. 11 wickets fell in the match, while the batters hit a total of 11 sixes.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 173/6 (Yastika Bhatia 57, Alice Capsey 2/23) beat Delhi Capitals 171/5 (Alice Capsey 75, Natalie Sciver 2/33) by 4 wickets.

