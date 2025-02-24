RCB vs UPW, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

WPL 2025 action will resume at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, February 24, with a battle between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the UP Warriorz (UPW). It is the first meeting between the two franchises this season.

RCB are at the helm of the standings right now, having won two of their first three matches. Meanwhile, UPW are fourth, with one win from three outings. However, if UPW beat RCB by a colossal margin, they can jump straight to the number one position tonight.

Before the match between RCB and UPW begins in Bengaluru, here's a glance at the pitch history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

13 WPL matches have been played in Bengaluru so far. Teams batting second have won eight times, while the other five games have ended in the favor of the teams batting first.

Here are some crucial stats and numbers from the 13 WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL matches played: 13

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 8

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 81 - Ellyse Perry (RCB) vs DC, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Bengaluru ahead of the toss. Two high-scoring matches have been played at this venue in the ongoing season. Teams have crossed the 150-run mark in three out of the four innings.

Bowlers have also enjoyed some success at this venue. It should be an entertaining contest between bat and ball.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals by 33 runs in the last match hosted by this venue on February 22. Chinelle Henry's 23-ball 62, including eight sixes, powered UPW to 177/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 178, DC were all out for 144 runs.

Grace Harris took a hat-trick for UPW, while Kranti Goud bagged four wickets. The batters hit 11 sixes in the game. Here's the summary:

Brief scores: UP Warriorz 177/9 (Chinelle Henry 62, Jess Jonassen 4/31) beat Delhi Capitals 144 (Jemimah Rodrigues 56, Grace Harris 4/15) by 33 runs.

