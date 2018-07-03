Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and England in England 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
507   //    03 Jul 2018, 12:29 IST

India's tour of England kick-starts today as England host India for the first T20I of the three-match series. The first T20I between India and England will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Over the years, we have witnessed some exciting T20I encounters between India and England. Be it Yuvraj's six sixes or Rahul Dravid's Hat-trick of sixes, these encounters have never been short of entertainment. 

Thus, before England and India lock horns today, let us relive all the T20I encounters between India and England that took place in England.

#1 - India vs England, Super Eight Stage 2009 T20I World Cup: Lord's


It was the 2009 T20I World Cup Super Eight stage encounter between India and England at Lord's. MS Dhoni had called right at the toss time and elected to field first. Having lost to West Indies in their previous match, this was a must-win encounter for India if ever they were to keep their hopes alive for the semi-final stages. 

India had a fantastic start to the match as Harbhajan Singh ousted Luke Wright in the second over of the match itself. However, Kevin Pietersen's quickfire 46 off 27 balls kept England in the game. With the help of Ravi Bopara (37 off 37 balls) and Pietersen, England posted a demanding total of 153 for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. 

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India. Gambhir slowly and steadily paced the Indian innings while the wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Further, Jadeja's 25 off 35 balls made it difficult for the Indian team to keep up the pace with the run-rate. Eventually, despite Dhoni and Yusuf's collective efforts, India failed to chase down the total as England's Ryan Sidebottom kept the nerves and restricted the Indian batsmen to just 150 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. 

Ryan Sidebottom was adjudged as the player of the match for his 2 for 31 in his quota of four overs. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
6 memorable ODI encounters between India and England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: India's predicted XI against England in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st IT20 | Today, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us