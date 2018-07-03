Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and England in England

India's tour of England kick-starts today as England host India for the first T20I of the three-match series. The first T20I between India and England will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Over the years, we have witnessed some exciting T20I encounters between India and England. Be it Yuvraj's six sixes or Rahul Dravid's Hat-trick of sixes, these encounters have never been short of entertainment.

Thus, before England and India lock horns today, let us relive all the T20I encounters between India and England that took place in England.

#1 - India vs England, Super Eight Stage 2009 T20I World Cup: Lord's

It was the 2009 T20I World Cup Super Eight stage encounter between India and England at Lord's. MS Dhoni had called right at the toss time and elected to field first. Having lost to West Indies in their previous match, this was a must-win encounter for India if ever they were to keep their hopes alive for the semi-final stages.

India had a fantastic start to the match as Harbhajan Singh ousted Luke Wright in the second over of the match itself. However, Kevin Pietersen's quickfire 46 off 27 balls kept England in the game. With the help of Ravi Bopara (37 off 37 balls) and Pietersen, England posted a demanding total of 153 for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India. Gambhir slowly and steadily paced the Indian innings while the wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Further, Jadeja's 25 off 35 balls made it difficult for the Indian team to keep up the pace with the run-rate. Eventually, despite Dhoni and Yusuf's collective efforts, India failed to chase down the total as England's Ryan Sidebottom kept the nerves and restricted the Indian batsmen to just 150 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Ryan Sidebottom was adjudged as the player of the match for his 2 for 31 in his quota of four overs.