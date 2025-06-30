India's Test record in Birmingham: Top 5 stats to know about ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India went down to England by five wickets at Headingley in Leeds in the first Test of the five-match series. Despite dominating the contest for most part, the visitors failed to close out the game and, in the end, paid a heavy price for the same. Set a target of 371, England went into Day 5 needing exactly 350 runs for victory. They got home without much trouble in the end.

Ad

There were a number of positives for Team India in the Leeds Test. Shubman Gill scored a century in his first Test as captain, while Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a ton in his first Test knock in England. Further, KL Rahul notched up yet another overseas hundred, while keeper-batter Rishabh Pant hit centuries in both innings.

On the flip side, India also suffered shocking batting collapses in both innings. They lost 7-41 in the first innings and 6-31 in the second. Their bowling was inconsistent, while their fielding was atrocious to say the least.

Ad

Trending

India will be hoping for a much improved performance in the second Test, which will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 to July 6. Ahead of the match, we take a detailed look at India's Test record in Birmingham.

#1 India have never won a Test match in Birmingham

India have a very poor Test record in Birmingham. Between 1967 and 2022, they have played eight Test matches at the venue, losing as many as seven, while one match ended in a draw.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The only instance of India not losing a Test in Birmingham was registered during their tour of 1986 when they drew the third Test of the three-match series. The last time India and England clashed in Birmingham in July 2022, the hosts created history by chasing down a target of 378, with seven wickets in hand.

#2 Only 4 Indians have scored a Test hundred in Birmingham

Across eight Tests so far, only four Indian batters have registered hundreds in Birmingham. Sachin Tendulkar scored 122 off 177 balls during the 1996 tour. Virat Kohli hit 149 off 225 balls in the first Test of the 2018 series. Also, Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) struck hundreds in the 2022 Test.

Ad

#3 Three Indian batters have an aggregate of 200-plus runs in Tests in England

Three Indian batters have totaled 200-plus runs in Test in England. Kohli has 231 runs in four innings at an average of 57.75, with one hundred and one fifty. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar scored 216 runs in six innings at an average of 36, with three half-centuries and a best of 68. Also, Pant has 203 runs in two innings. He followed up his 146 in the first innings of the 2022 Test with 57 in the second

Ad

#4 There have been only two 100-plus stands by Indian batters in Birmingham

Across eight Test matches played between India and England in Birmingham, there have been only two century stands between Indian batters. Pant and Jadeja added 222 runs for the sixth wicket in the 2022 Test. Batting first, the visitors lost half their side for 98 before Pant and Jadeja led a brilliant fightback.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before Pant and Jadeja, Chetan Chauhan and Gavaskar combined to add 124 runs for the opening wicket in the second innings of the 1979 Birmingham Test. Gavaskar scored 68 off 117 balls, while Chauhan contributed 56 off 142. The century stand came after India were made to follow on. The visitors, however, ended up losing the Test by an innings and 83 runs.

#5 Three Indian bowlers have claimed 5-fers in Tests in Birmingham

Three Indian bowlers have picked up five-fers in Test matches in Birmingham. Not surprisingly, all of them are pacers. Former India captain Kapil Dev claimed 5-146 from 48 overs in the 1979. Also, Chetan Sharma claimed 6-58 in 1986, while Ishant Sharma registered figures of 5-51 in the 2018 Test. Chetan finished with 10 wickets in the 1986 Test - the only Indian to achieve the feat in Birmingham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news