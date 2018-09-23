Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Milestones Rohit Sharma could be eyeing against Pakistan

akshay.a.verma1
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
445   //    23 Sep 2018, 11:43 IST

Rohit Sharma after scoring a Fifty against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018
Rohit Sharma after scoring a Fifty against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018

So far, India is cruising smoothly in the Asia Cup 2018 with wins in all the three matches. After surviving the Hong Kong scare in its first match, India comprehensively won it's last two encounters against neighbours, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets and Bangladesh by seven wickets. The defending champions have done really well in all three aspects of the game, namely, batting, bowling and fielding.

Bouncing back from a disappointing start in 2018 with the willow, Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in skipper for Asia cup 2018 has been leading by example in the tournament so far. Amid the soaring temperature in the Gulf region, he has scored two back-to-back half-centuries against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Hitman notched up a remarkable 52 off 36 deliveries with six fours and three maximums, thus scoring his fourth fifty against Pakistan in Asia Cup, which is the most by any batsmen in the tournament history against the greens.

As India takes on Pakistan again on Sunday at Dubai International stadium, Rohit must be eyeing few more milestones. Let's have a look at those milestones:

1. Rohit Sharma is 94 runs short of breaching the magical figure of 7000 runs in ODI cricket, thus joining the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the elite list. He will also be the fifth-fastest overall and the third fastest Indian after Kohli and Sourav Ganguly to cross the 7000 mark, if he does so on Sunday.

2. The Mumbai lad needs three more sixes to complete 300 sixes in international cricket, hence becoming the seventh cricketer to achieve this feat. Currently, from India, only MS Dhoni features in the list with 342 sixes.

3. The right-handed batsman needs five more runs to go past Marvan Atapattu as the second highest run-scorer and 51 more runs to go past Kumar Sangakkara as the highest run-scorer against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

As we gear up for yet another India vs Pakistan battle, the mother of all matches, we all will be keeping an eye on the milestones which the Indian stand-in skipper can break. The scorching heat of the Middle East will surely test the fitness of the players who will again step out in the encounter regarded as the most pressurized one in the game of cricket - India vs Pakistan. We hope to witness the best cricket in the spirit of the game.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma
akshay.a.verma1
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket fan, analyst who thinks true cricket is Test Cricket. Sachin and Federer fan. Played cricket at zonal level.
