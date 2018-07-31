Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reliving India's first test match against England in 1932

Aditya Bhushan
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
83   //    31 Jul 2018, 23:01 IST

“I am satisfied that we played aggressive cricket. Although, we were defeated, but we were not humiliated. I am hopeful that history will remember this match with pride and people will realise that we had given our everything. We had gone with the aim of winning and while playing at Lord’s we did not think about any other result”. 

Above is an excerpt from India’s first test captain Col. CK Nayudu’s diary about India’s test debut as mentioned in his biography ‘A Colonel to Lead’. Well, our captain was right. 86 years since that match, we do recall that match with pride. 

The Hindu Bradman in Form at Lord’s

The captain himself had been in tremendous form in the first-class matches leading up to the only test match on that tour to England in 1932. Such was his form that after his century at Lord’s against the MCC, the ‘The Star’s’ wrote, ‘The Hindu Bradman in Form at Lord’s’. Now not many would know that this Hindu Bradman, was not the first choice captain of the Indian team for the tour. It was only because the original captain Maharaja of Porbandar was sensible enough to acknowledge his cricketing limitations and had asked CK (as Col. CK Nayudu was called) to lead the Indian team. 

All-India Cricketer
India's first test captain Col. CK Nayudu

Nissar wreaks havoc

The test match was a three-day affair as this is what was offered to the new entrants of test cricket in those days. Post England decided to bat first after winning the toss, the Indians had a dream start. The originators of the gentleman’s game were reduced to three down for only 19 runs by the debutants. But they recovered scoring 259 runs, largely due to skipper Douglas Jardine’s innings of 79 runs and wicket-keeper Les Ames who scored 65 runs. For the Indians, the star of the bowling with 5 wickets was paceman Mohammad Nissar, who had also accounted for the English openers. 

Jardine comes to England’s rescue for the second time in the match

In response, the Indians were doing fairly well until they lost their skipper CK for 40 runs at the score of 139 runs. CK ended up being India’s top scorer in the first innings as India lost their last six wickets for 50 runs to be bowled out for only 189 runs. England’s second innings followed the trend of the first innings as yet again the Indian pace trio of Mohammad Nissar, Amar Singh and Jahangir Khan found the English batsmen wanting. For the second time in the match, Jardine came to the rescue scoring an unbeaten 85 runs. He declared with the team’s score at 275 runs for 8 wickets, thus giving the Indians a challenging target of 346 runs. 

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team

India’s pursuit of winning their first test match began poorly in the second innings. They were reeling at 108 runs for the loss of seven wickets and injuries to CK, Nazir Ali & Phiroze Palia did not help their cause. Finally, the Indians could only make 187 runs before getting bowled out. This total was also possible due to a late flourish by Amar Singh who top scored with 51 runs.

“The result of the match suggests an easy victory. As a fact, England suffered moments of severe stress”

Thus, India lost the match by a huge margin of 158 runs. But given the fact that this was India’s first test match, their performance was more than respectable. They had their moments in the match, which unfortunately they failed to capitalise on. The British media did acknowledge India’s fight and the ‘Manchester Guardian’ had written, “The result of the match suggests an easy victory. As a fact, England suffered moments of severe stress. They had to go through an amount of labor and anxiety not at all represented in the score sheet’s statistics”

A few years later, impressed by India’s progress, Jardine had said that one day India will be challenging other countries on equal terms. And today, India is one of the top teams in the game of cricket across different formats.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Douglas Jardine
Aditya Bhushan
SENIOR ANALYST
Author of 'A Colonel Destined to Lead' on India's first test captain Col.CK Nayudu https://www.amazon.in/Colonel-Destined-Lead-Biography-captain/dp/B07883DK81/ref=sr_1_18_sspa?ie=UTF8
India's predicted starting XI against England in first...
RELATED STORY
India’s All-time XI to have played Test cricket in England
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly picks his openers for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
5 Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against England
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
3 England players India can target in the first Test 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
5 memorable matches that India played in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England announce playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us