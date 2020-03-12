Remaining matches of Road Safety World Series to be played behind closed doors amidst coronavirus threat

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in action for India Legends

As a result of the coronavirus threat in India, the remainder of the Road Safety World Series will now take place behind closed doors starting with the game between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends scheduled to take place on March 13.

This decision has been taken to protect the health of the players and staff as well as the thousands of spectators who would flock the stadiums to watch the games.

The third and final leg of the tournament was supposed to be held in Pune from March 14 to March 20. However, due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee decided to shift the final leg to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the games, including the final, are set to be played behind closed doors.

The coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), revealing the extremely high rate at which it is spreading around the world. All visas to India have also been suspended by the central government till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 73 and is not showing any signs of slowing down.