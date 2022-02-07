Remaining T20I members to link up with India's ODI squad in Ahmedabad today – Sources

Those players exclusive to India's T20I squad have been asked to report in Ahmedabad on Monday (February 7), sources close to the team told Sportskeeda. India and West Indies are playing a three-match ODI series at Motera before heading to Kolkata for as many T20Is.

There are several players common to India’s ODI and T20I squads for the Windies series. While six members of the ODI squad will fly home after the third ODI on Friday, there will be four additions for the 20-over leg starting February 16. They are namely, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel, and all-rounders Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer.

While the status of Patel, who contracted Covid-19 last week, isn’t known yet, the BCCI and the team management have asked the remaining three players to join the ODI squad in Ahmedabad today. They will complete their mandatory three-day quarantine on Thursday, before travelling with the rest of the squad to Kolkata in a bubble-to-bubble transfer coming Saturday. Rahul Dravid and Co. will thus have full availability in T20I preparations, without having to worry about isolation periods.

The players who won’t travel to Kolkata are openers Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounder Deepak Hooda, and bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

Ishan Kishan, who was initially part of the T20I squad, and M Shahrukh Khan, who was picked as a standby for the shortest format, were added to the ODI squad after four players tested Covid-19 positive just before the start of the series. 30-year-old Agarwal was also a last-minute replacement.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore will stay as standby-options for the T20Is.

India end five-match losing streak

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked his first four-for in home ODIs before Rohit Sharma stroked a quickfire 60 [Credits: BCCI]

The year began on a sour note for the Indian team as they first lost the Test series 1-2 to South Africa before getting whitewashed 0-3 in the ODIs. In his first ODI as full-time captain, a fit-again Rohit Sharma led from the front to wallop the West Indies by six wickets in the opening game at Motera on Sunday.

After winning the toss and putting the visitors in, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (4 for 49) and Washington Sundar (3 for 30) called the shots as Kieron Pollard’s boys crippled to a timid 176 all out.

In reply, Sharma (60 off 51) got the team off to a flying start as he and interim opener Ishan Kishan (28 off 36) stitched an 84-run opening stand. However, there was a mini collapse as the hosts slid to 116 for 4 with former skipper Virat Kohli out for a 4-ball 8. But Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 36) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26* off 32) saw India home with a 62-run alliance.

