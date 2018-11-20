×
Remarkable ODI records held by Rohit Sharma on Australian soil

Sai Krishna Reddy Arumalla
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
710   //    20 Nov 2018, 20:27 IST

Rohit Sharma scored a sublime century in the first ODI during India's tour of Australia in 2016
Australia is one country where visiting batsmen often tend to struggle to score runs. But, Rohit Sharma has enjoyed playing white-ball cricket down under. He loves the bounce. He pulls and drives the ball to perfection.

So far, Rohit has scored 1143 runs in Australia in 27 matches striking 90.14, with an imposing average of 51.95. Here are some of the remarkable records held by the elegant opener in ODIs while playing on Australian soil.

Highest average by an opener in Australia (minimum 10 innings)

Rohit has a whopping average of 82.90 while opening in Australia. He is 19.53 ahead of former England opener Geoffrey Boycott who is placed second with an average of 63.37. This shows the impact created by the Indian batsman as an opener in Australia.

Overall, Rohit has an average of 51.95 which is the best for an Indian batsman in Australian soil. Virat Kohli is inches behind him with an average of 50.05.

Highest individual score by an Indian in Australia

Rohit scored an unbeaten 171 of 163 balls during the Perth ODI in the 2016 series versus Australia. This fluid innings included 13 fours and 7 sixes and is the highest score by an Indian in Australia. This is the second highest score by any visiting player down under and is only behind Jason Roy’s 180.

Unfortunately, India lost the match and Rohit's score of 171* went down as the highest score in a losing cause in Australia.

Most number of sixes by an Indian in Australia

When we talk about Rohit’s sixes, we should always talk about the class and timing of the right-hander. The Australian pitches help Rohit unleash his favorite pull shot with extra pace and extra bounce. He has hit 26 sixes in Australia, 13 ahead of second placed MS Dhoni.

Rohit has best sixes per innings ratio among Indian batsmen, with 0.96 sixes per innings (minimum 10 innings). Among the batsmen who opened the batting in Australia, he has the best sixes per innings with 2 sixes per innings and is ahead of Chris Gayle with 1.11 sixes per innings (minimum 10 innings).

Most number of centuries by an Indian in Australia

Rohit has hit 4 centuries and a stroke-filled 99 in Australia, which is the most for any Indian batsmen in Australia. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara among visiting batsmen who has 5 centuries to his name down under.

Rohit has hit all his 4 centuries as an opener. He has the best centuries per innings as an opener with 0.33 centuries per innings (minimum 10 innings). His tally of centuries by an opener is also the highest by any visiting batsmen on Australian soil.

