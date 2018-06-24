Remembering the first century in each format of the sport

You may not have even heard of some of these first-timers.

On this very day 15 years back, Ian Harvey scored the first ever century in Twenty20 cricket against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Harvey scored his century from just 56 deliveries to help Gloucestershire beat Warwickshire by 8 wickets.

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the first ever t20 century, let's take a look at the first ever century in each format of cricket.

#1 First-class: Charles Bannerman

The first ever Test match was held at Melbourne from March 15-19, 1877 at Melbourne between England and Australia.

Australia batted first and Charles Bannerman and Nat Thomson were the very first openers to have graced a cricket pitch.

The first ever ball in Test cricket was bowled by England's Alfred Shaw. Allen Hill took the first wicket in Test cricket after dismissing Thomson.

Australia were losing wickets but Bannerman was batting beautifully, hitting some terrific boundaries.

He stitched a partnership of 77 with Bransby Cooper for the fourth wicket before stitching a partnership of 54 with Jack Blackham for the 7th wicket.

Bannerman reached his century thus becoming the first ever centurion in Test and First-class cricket. He went on to score 165 before retiring hurt. Bannerman hit 18 boundaries en route to his knock. This was Bannerman's only ton in Test and First-class cricket.

Australia's first innings ended at 245 and in reply, England could score only 196 thanks to Billy Midwinter who took the first ever five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Midwinter bowled a spell of 5/78.

In the second innings, Australia were skittled out for 104 with Bannerman scoring only 4. Alfred Shaw took England's first ever five-wicket haul in Tests, bowling a spell of 5/38 from 34 overs.

England had to chase 154 to win but were bundled out for 108 with Tom Kendall bowling a spell of 7/55.