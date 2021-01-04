REN v STR Prediction: Who will win Tuesday's BBL clash?

The Melbourne Renegades will be hoping to end their dismal losing run when they take on the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

With no wins in their last six games, the Renegades are enduring another woeful campaign, which will have no doubt given their fans flashbacks of last season. The Men in Red are rooted to the bottom of the table, and even a win against the Adelaide Strikers won't be enough to significantly climb up the BBL standings.

The Adelaide Strikers have also slipped to fifth place in the BBL table after back-to-back defeats to the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers. Their batting woes have been well documented, with only captain Alex Carey performing at a consistent level.

Jonathan Wells and Jake Weatherald showed how good they can be in the defeat to the Sixers. However, the team requires better performances from the opening duo of Phil Salt and Matt Renshaw.

The Melbourne Renegades need to improve in pretty much every possible department. Their troubles have continued with Shaun Marsh and Rilee Rossouw both set to miss at least Tuesday's game.

The Renegades have suffered a number of batting collapses so far this season. They cannot afford another defeat on Tuesday if they have any aspirations of making it to the play-offs.

BBL 2020-21, Renegades vs Strikers: Match prediction

Rashid Khan has been one of the best bowlers in the BBL.

Things look very grim for the Melbourne Renegades going into their eighth match of the season. Their BBL campaign began with a fine win, but six straight defeats have left them on the brink of elimination.

Advertisement

The Renegades have won just four of their last 21 matches, a woeful run of form for a team with so many quality players in their ranks. They have been dismissed for less than a hundred runs on board three times already this season. With the quality bowling attack the Strikers boast, the Renegades could be in trouble once again on Tuesday.

The Adelaide Strikers have been far from consistent this season, but do have a more balanced team than their opponents. This should give them some going into the game. The Strikers have also been competitive in almost every game they have played this season.

The likes of Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle and Wes Agar have all impressed for the Strikes so far this season. With two key players missing for the Renegades, Rashid Khan can feast on their inexperienced batting line-up.

Prediction: The Adelaide Strikers will return to winning ways