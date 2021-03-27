3 players who could replace Kuldeep Yadav in India's ODI squad

Kuldeep Yadav, the 26-year-old chinaman, has simply been one of India's most underperforming cricketers in the recent past. After a long stint of warming the benches, Kuldeep has been given ample chances to prove his worth but he has looked like a shadow of himself.

Kuldeep Yadav's line and lengths are no longer a mystery to the batsmen and he has been hammered away for runs. Kuldeep's run of low confidence and poor form has also cost India victory against England in the 2nd One Day International.

With Kuldeep Yadav getting bashed away and showing no signs of a return to form, it is evident that India will look at other alternatives.

Possible replacements for Kuldeep Yadav in the forthcoming series

#3 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar could prove to be a vital addition to India's spin department vastly because of his ability to stifle the batsman with tossed-up googlies and a stock ball. Being a wrist spinner, Rahul Chahar's contributions could come in handy during the middle overs of the game.

Rahul Chahar has been in fine form and has also finished as the 9th highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 season. He could also be a huge threat to the opposition with his turners in the powerplay overs.

Rahul Chahar didn't make the cut for the ODI series against England after featuring in the T20I's.

#2 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been one of the most consistent cricketers since the start of 2021. He has performed brilliantly with every chance he's got and has played several match-winning knocks. He has made valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball.

Starting the bowling attack with Washington Sundar could provide the fast bowlers with various options to choose their lengths from. Washington Sundar with his economical bowling and flamboyant batting could clearly be one of the possible favorites to replace Kuldeep Yadav in the XI.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most likely players to replace Kuldeep Yadav in the XI. The consistency of his performances over the past few years has been unbelievable. Ashwin was also one of the leading wicket-takers in the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin, with his vast experience and knowledge of the game, could prove to be a vital addition. With the new ball, Ashwin can get through the defense of any batsman and could prove to be a game changer.

With the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling, Ravichandran Ashwin might surely be the best option to replace Kuldeep in the playing XI.