Reports: Alastair Cook to receive a knighthood for his contributions to cricket  

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
169   //    18 Dec 2018, 17:22 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

Reports have claimed that the leading run-scorer for England in Tests, Alastair Cook, is all set to receive a knighthood in the upcoming new year honours, for his distinguished contributions and services to English cricket.

The background

Cook, decided to hang his boots from international cricket this summer, however, he committed to play for his County Essex for the next three seasons; thus becoming the only cricketer in history to be knighted during the playing days.

"There was definitely a lump in my throat at the start and I did shed a tear. Ever since I announced my retirement, I hoped to have a good week here, but to top it off with a score was just incredible. Sometimes dreams do come true," Cook had said after his farewell Test match.

Alastair Cook retired with 12,472 Test runs to his name, including 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries. Cook also represented England in 96 limited overs matches, amassing a total of 3,265 runs.

The heart of the matter

Alastair Cook, who notched up a fine century against India in his final Test match at the Oval, will become the first England cricketer to be knighted, after Ian Botham in 2007; tenth English cricketer overall.

Cook, who will turn 34 on the Christmas Day will join an elite list of cricketers, including the likes of Don Bradman, Viv Richards, Garfield Sobers and so on. Till date, there are 21 cricketers who have been graced the honour.

Cook's century against India in his last Test match also made it up to the BBC's nominations for Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year on Sunday night.

Here is the complete list of all the knighted cricketers from each country:

England

Francis Lacey(1926), Pelham Warner (1937), Jack Hobbs (1953), Henry Leveson-Gower, (1953), Len Hutton (1956), Gubby Allen (1986), Colin Cowdrey (1992), Alec Bedser (1997), Ian Botham (2007)

Australia 

Don Bradman (1949)

New Zealand

Richard Hadlee (1990)

West Indies

Frank Worrell (1964), Garfield Sobers (1975), Clyde Walcott (1993), Everton Weekes (1995), Conrad Hunte (1998), Viv Richards (1999), Wes Hall (2012), Curtly Ambrose (2014), Richie Richardson (2014), Andy Roberts (2014)



