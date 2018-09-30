Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: BCCI to recruit a new member for the coaching staff

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
96   //    30 Sep 2018, 16:35 IST

Ravi Shastri was a part of the meeting held by CoA where a lot of things were discussed
Ravi Shastri was a part of the meeting held by CoA where a lot of things were discussed

Having clinched the Asia Cup title recently, India will now be playing West Indies in the month of October. Indian team has had a roller coaster ride in the past three or four months. They started off the England tour with an excellent T20I series win. However, they failed to profit on that as they capitulated in the ODI and Test series. 

The abysmal performance in England brought up a lot of criticism for the Indian team, especially the coaching staff. The severity of the loss was so much so that the SC-appointed CoA set up a meeting with Ravi Shastri to learn about the reasons for the performance in England. 

New spin bowling coach on the cards for India?

According to the reports in the Mumbai Mirror, Ravi Shastri, the Head Coach of the Indian team, met the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA) before leaving for Asia Cup 2018. A lot of things were discussed along with the recruitment of a spin bowling coach being among them. Currently, the Indian coaching unit constitutes of four members, including Ravi Shastri. The other three members are Sanjay Bangar (Batting coach), Bharath Arun (Bowling Coach), R Sridhar (Fielding coach).

Another principal feature of the meeting was the availability of more practice games. Ravi Shastri is also believed to have asked for more practice games before the start of an overseas series.

The need for a spin bowling coach

India's sorry performance in England, especially in the Test series, is believed to be the reason for strengthening the Indian coaching staff. India's premier off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, the started the Test series with a lot promise at Edgbaston. However, he failed to emulate the first Test heroics in the latter part of the series. 

The tentative addition of spin bowling coach is expected to take place before India's tour of Australia. India will be playing three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs in Australia.

