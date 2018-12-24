Reports: Indian ODI squad for the Australia series to be announced today

Will Dhoni make the squad?

What's the story?

The news of the day is MS Dhoni is all set to make his way back to the Indian squad as the BCCI will be announcing the squads for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand. The reports also claim that Dhoni, who wasn't a part of the T20I series against Australia and West Indians, is almost 'certain' to find a place in the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand.

The background

The Indian team is currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia with the scoreline standing as 1-1 with two more Tests to go. Post the Test series, India will be playing a three-match ODI series against Australia which is slated to take place from the Sydney Cricket Ground on12th January 2019. After the completion of the ODI series against Australia, the Indian team will travel to New Zealand for 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in that order. India's tour of New Zealand will commence with an ODI game in Napier on 23rd January 2019.

After having rotated their players in the previous limited over matches, the Indian management will be playing their strongest suit in the series against Australia and New Zealand. Hence, BCCI is envisioned to field a squad citing their probable combination at the World Cup next year. Thus, in the series against Australia and New Zealand, BCCI is least expected to throw us some surprise inclusions or some surprise exclusions.

The heart of the matter

As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, BCCI will be meeting today to decide on the squads for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand. Along with that, they will also be closing the squad selection for the T20I series against New Zealand. The reports maintain that Dhoni is not going to be the topic of the discussion and he is almost sure to get a place in the squads for both the ODI and the T20I series.

Mumbai Mirror reckons that despite Dhoni's comeback to the squad Pant is guaranteed a place in the squad. Howbeit, it is Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul who bear the risk. As per the report, either of Karthik or Rahul will make way to the ODI and T20I squad while one of them will have to travel back home. Nonetheless, the rest of the players will be retaining their places.

What's next?

Having lost the second Test against Australia, India will be eager to get back to their winning ways with a win in the third Test against Australia which is set to commence on 26th December. The Boxing Day Test will decide the fate of the Indian team in the ongoing Test series.

