Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Indian playing XI for the second Test leaked

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
35.45K   //    09 Aug 2018, 18:31 IST

India
The Playing XIs of India and England for the second Test have been circulated on social media

The second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground, which was set to get underway earlier today, has been delayed due to heavy rains in London. The lunch interval has been taken, but according to reports India's playing XI has been leaked.

After losing the first Test by 31 runs, India will look to settle scores in the second Test match and all eyes were on skipper Virat Kohli prior to the start of the match. Though Virat Kohli, the batsman, has been among the runs, Virat Kohli, the skipper is finding it very difficult to get his team combination right.

Addressing the media at the press conference before the match, Kohli admitted that it is tempting him to play two spinners on this wicket, but the rains would have surely made the Indian captain change his mind.

Now, it has reportedly been revealed that India are going in with an unchanged playing XI from the Edgbaston Test. Images of the official scoresheet for the second Test have been doing the rounds on social media, these images show the Indian team to be unchanged while England have opted for fast bowler Chris Woakes over Moeen Ali.

If the leaked image turns out to be true, this will be the first time under Virat Kohli that India will be having the same playing XI in successive Tests. It has taken the Indian captain 37 games to play the same team in two back-to-back Test matches.

Leaked Indian XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Hardik pandya, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Leaked England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Team India's strongest playing XI for the second Test
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England Second Test : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
India's Strongest playing XI for the 2nd test against...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India will defeat England in the second...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Likely Indian playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
5 captains with most Tests without playing the same XI in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
Start delayed:
ENG VS IND live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us