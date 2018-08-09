Reports: Indian playing XI for the second Test leaked

The Playing XIs of India and England for the second Test have been circulated on social media

The second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground, which was set to get underway earlier today, has been delayed due to heavy rains in London. The lunch interval has been taken, but according to reports India's playing XI has been leaked.

After losing the first Test by 31 runs, India will look to settle scores in the second Test match and all eyes were on skipper Virat Kohli prior to the start of the match. Though Virat Kohli, the batsman, has been among the runs, Virat Kohli, the skipper is finding it very difficult to get his team combination right.

Addressing the media at the press conference before the match, Kohli admitted that it is tempting him to play two spinners on this wicket, but the rains would have surely made the Indian captain change his mind.

Now, it has reportedly been revealed that India are going in with an unchanged playing XI from the Edgbaston Test. Images of the official scoresheet for the second Test have been doing the rounds on social media, these images show the Indian team to be unchanged while England have opted for fast bowler Chris Woakes over Moeen Ali.

Seems Like India is Unchanged. Playing Eleven is Leaked. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2018

If the leaked image turns out to be true, this will be the first time under Virat Kohli that India will be having the same playing XI in successive Tests. It has taken the Indian captain 37 games to play the same team in two back-to-back Test matches.

Leaked Indian XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Hardik pandya, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Leaked England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.