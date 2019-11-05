×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Reports: MS Dhoni to turn commentator for D/N Test match between India and Bangladesh

Sarah Waris
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
05 Nov 2019, 18:50 IST

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final
India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not have turned out for Team India ever since the team's semi-final loss in the World Cup this year, but he could be seen as a commentator in the historic Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens between India and Bangladesh.

The match, scheduled to start from November 22, is the first D/N game in India, and the BCCI along with host broadcaster Star have elaborate plans to commemorate the event.

In the plan sent by Star to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, the former captains of the Indian Test team have been invited for the game and will be asked to go on air and share their best moments from India's Test history.

"Invite India Test captains for Day 1 & 2 of the Test. All captains at the ground along with (Virat) Kohli and the rest of the team as well as the dignitaries line up for the anthem. Captains appear on commentary as guests through the day to recollect their favourite moments from India's Test history. Down memory lane segments recorded with individual captains are played on the big screen at the ground in breaks Day 4 onwards," reads the plan for the former India captains that has been accessed by the IANS.

If the plan is accepted by both Ganguly and Dhoni, it will be the first time that the latter will be seen as a commentator.

However, that is not the only plan that Star has proposed, as they are looking to go all out to ensure the game remains etched in the memories of fans. At lunch on Day 3, India's heroes from the nation's greatest Test win against Australia in 2001 will be celebrated, with VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, and Rahul Dravid expected to relive the game, which will be aired on the big screen.

Star is also planning to telecast the training session of Team India with the pink ball on 21st November. It will be the first time in the history of Indian cricket that the practice session will be shown live.

"Free entry to watch India practice on Friday (B & L block). Live coverage of the practice session on Star. Crowd interaction with legends. Crowd interactions with select India players (at the end of the session)," reads the mail.

Star is also planning to organise audio commentary for the spectators who are going to attend the game.

Tags:
Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd T20I | Today
PAK 150/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 151/3 (18.3 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Today
NZ 180/7 (20.0 ov)
ENG 166/7 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 14 runs
NZ VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies Women
India Women
WIW VS IND-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us