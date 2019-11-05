Reports: MS Dhoni to turn commentator for D/N Test match between India and Bangladesh

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not have turned out for Team India ever since the team's semi-final loss in the World Cup this year, but he could be seen as a commentator in the historic Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens between India and Bangladesh.

The match, scheduled to start from November 22, is the first D/N game in India, and the BCCI along with host broadcaster Star have elaborate plans to commemorate the event.

In the plan sent by Star to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, the former captains of the Indian Test team have been invited for the game and will be asked to go on air and share their best moments from India's Test history.

"Invite India Test captains for Day 1 & 2 of the Test. All captains at the ground along with (Virat) Kohli and the rest of the team as well as the dignitaries line up for the anthem. Captains appear on commentary as guests through the day to recollect their favourite moments from India's Test history. Down memory lane segments recorded with individual captains are played on the big screen at the ground in breaks Day 4 onwards," reads the plan for the former India captains that has been accessed by the IANS.

If the plan is accepted by both Ganguly and Dhoni, it will be the first time that the latter will be seen as a commentator.

However, that is not the only plan that Star has proposed, as they are looking to go all out to ensure the game remains etched in the memories of fans. At lunch on Day 3, India's heroes from the nation's greatest Test win against Australia in 2001 will be celebrated, with VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, and Rahul Dravid expected to relive the game, which will be aired on the big screen.

Star is also planning to telecast the training session of Team India with the pink ball on 21st November. It will be the first time in the history of Indian cricket that the practice session will be shown live.

"Free entry to watch India practice on Friday (B & L block). Live coverage of the practice session on Star. Crowd interaction with legends. Crowd interactions with select India players (at the end of the session)," reads the mail.

Star is also planning to organise audio commentary for the spectators who are going to attend the game.