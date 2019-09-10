Reports: Ravi Shastri looking to increase India's Yo-Yo test passing score ahead of South Africa series

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 46 // 10 Sep 2019, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

What's the story?

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri is looking forward to introduce some changes in the fitness aspect of the Indian cricket team. According to reports, Ravi Shastri is trying to increase the passing score of the Yo-Yo fitness test. The coach feels that fitness is an integral part of the game of cricket so the minimum qualification score must be 17.

Previously, the passing score was 16.1 which was attained easily by nimble cricketers like Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey.

The background

One of the main reasons the Indian Cricket Team is dominating world cricket in present times is their fitness scenario. Fitness has been regarded as an integral part of cricket in the present era. After Virat Kohli became the captain of the Indian side, the fans have witnessed a new level of fitness in the team.

Kohli himself is the fittest player of the team and he pushes every other cricketer around him to be fit. The team management has used the Yo-Yo test as a benchmark for the players. Sometimes in-form players were dropped for their failure in the Yo-Yo test which shows the importance of the test.

The heart of the matter

According to a report in Bangalore Times, under Shastri’s new reign, the minimum qualification mark is likely to increase up to 17.

A source was quoted as saying by Bangalore Mirror:

“Fitness is integral to participation at the international level and the minimum qualification will be 17.”

Ravi Shastri will soon be heading for a meeting regarding this before the Indian side will play against South Africa from 15 September 2019.

What's next?

India’s next project is the home series against South Africa. The Proteas will travel India for a 3 match T20I series and a Test series, with the T20Is set to begin from 15 September 2019. It would be interesting to see how the Men in Blue perform on their home turf after a glorious tour of West Indies.