Reports: Sanju Samson fails yo-yo Test; out of India A tour

According to the reports, he fell way short of the prescribed 16.1 mark.

What's the story?

According to reports carried out by the Mumbai Mirror, Sanju Samson failed the yo-yo fitness Test and thus, will not be travelling with the India A side to England.

The reports suggest that the Shreyas Iyer-led side have already departed for England and Samson has been left behind.

In case you didn't know...

The BCCI had made it mandatory for all players to pass the yo-yo Test in order to confirm their place in the side.

The 23-year-old from Kerala was named in India A's squad for the ODI and T20 series for the tour to England A.

According to the reports, all other players passed the Test but Samson fell way below the prescribed 16.1 mark.

The details

Samson had a fantastic Indian Premier League season with the Rajasthan Royals this year as he crossed the 400 run barrier for the first time. He ended the season with 441 runs to his name, which consisted of three half-centuries, including a scintillating knock of 92 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What's next?

India A will begin their tour to England with a tri-series against England A and West Indies A beginning on June 22. They will also take on the England Lions in a Test from July 16-19 at Worcester.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team are getting ready to take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from June 14-18 before travelling to England at the end of the month.

According to the reports, all the players have cleared the yo-yo Test. Their tour to England will begin on July 3 with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a five-match Test series.

